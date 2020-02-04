IPL 2020: All-Stars game | 3 players who can be the wicket-keepers of North-East India XI

There's a choice to be made

Indian Premier League (IPL) will return to our TV and mobile screens on the 29th of March but the party for the biggest sporting festival in India will begin prior to that. Three days before the official tournament kicks off, we have ourselves an IPL All-Stars match to enjoy.

It will be the North-East India XI vs the South-West India XI; these two teams will be filled by players from four franchises each based on the geographical locations of the different teams.

So, here we are going to talk about North-East India XI that will comprise of players from Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals, and Kolkata Knight Riders. Players from Sri Lanka, England, Australia, and New Zealand will not be available due to international duties during the All-Stars game.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the three players who can don the wicket-keeping gloves for North-East India XI.

#3 Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant has fallen down the pecking order for India

Rishabh Pant has suffered some set-backs to his international career lately but that shouldn't rob him of the credibility he has developed over the years in the IPL. Recently, Ravi Shastri admitted that Pant needs to work on his wicket-keeping skills and what better place than the IPL to do so.

Pant, will most definitely play in the North-East India XI as a middle-order batsman, but if he does the wicket-keeping job or not, remains to be seen. He is certainly an option and it would do his confidence a world of good if he is selected as the wicket-keeper for North-East India XI.

Dinesh Karthik is very experienced

The Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik has been one of the best wicket-keepers India has had. Karthik, over the years in the IPL, has raked up 131 dismissals from behind the stumps; 100 catches and 31 stumpings, which the second-highest in IPL's history.

So, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Karthik is one of the best options for North-East India XI. Not only that, but the 34-year-old might also be the captain of North-East India XI. Batting wise, he might play the role of a finisher and bat at either number six or number seven.

KL Rahul is India's first choice keeper now

KL Rahul's rise as a wicket-keeper has been brilliant to see as right now, he is the first choice wicket-keeper batsman for India in limited-overs cricket. For Kings XI Punjab, he has done the wicket-keeping job for a while now, so it wouldn't come as a surprise if Rahul dons the gloves for North-East India XI.

There's no doubt that he will be one of the openers for North-East India XI but will he play as the wicket-keeper batsman remains to be seen. If he does, maybe Dinesh Karthik wouldn't get a place in the squad, which will be very interesting indeed.