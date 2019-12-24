IPL 2020: Anil Kumble backs KL Rahul to do well as Kings XI Punjab skipper

Anuj Nitin Prabhu FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News Published Dec 24, 2019

Dec 24, 2019

KL Rahul was named KXIP's new captain after Ravichandran Ashwin was traded to Delhi Capitals

A new era is set to begin for the Kings XI Punjab as along with the new coaching staff headed by Anil Kumble, the franchise has also named KL Rahul as their skipper from the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. Rahul has been one of the prolific run-getters for the Punjab-based franchise and head coach Kumble has full faith that his ability as a skipper will bring the best out of him and will take his batting to the next level.

"We wanted to give responsibility to KL Rahul. This is the right time for him to take over the mantle and it is important to build a franchise around an Indian player and there's no one better than Rahul," Kumble told Sportstar.

"He is extremely talented and we know the quality that he brings to the team as a batsman and as a wicketkeeper if at all he has to keep. And then the respect he commands in the team," Kumble further added.

Originally Rahul was known for his great performances in domestic cricket and was tipped to be a regular in India's Test team. But the IPL 2016 season for RCB under the leadership of Virat Kohli completely transformed Rahul into a flamboyant batsman who played free-flowing strokes.

On moving to Punjab, Rahul started in his preferred position as an opener and that took his batting to a completely different level as he smashed the bowlers all around the park. Kumble believes that this is the right time for Rahul to take extra responsibility of the team on his shoulders and help his franchise win that elusive maiden IPL title.

"Last two years he's been the best performer for the King’s XI with the bat. Obviously, all these things matter. With the kind of support team that we have put together, the coaching team, I strongly believe that we will be able to support Rahul in every way so that he can flourish as a captain," Kumble asserted.