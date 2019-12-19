IPL 2020 Auction: 3 areas of concern for SRH and who they should target

Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad have opted to let go of just five players ahead of the upcoming IPL 2020 player auctions and have hardly any gaps in their squad. With quality foreign players in the squad such as David Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson in the side, SRH could be expected to make only a few bids.

With Shakib Al Hasan banned from playing competitive cricket for a minimum period of one year, the Bangladesh all-rounder was one of the players released by SRH apart from Yusuf Pathan, Deepak Hooda, New Zealand opening batsman Martin Guptill, and Ricky Bhui.

SRH have a total purse of ₹17 Crore to spend with 7 slots to fill, and in this article, we have a look at three areas they might look to target and the players they could look to sign.

#3 Backup spinners

Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi have made a big mark in world cricket by spinning webs around the best of batsman across multiple global tournaments, but with SRH boasting of quality foreign players in Warner, Williamson and Bairstow among others, it is unlikely that SRH will play both Rashid and Nabi in a single game.

While they do have Shahbaz Nadeem and Abhishek Sharma's left-arm spin for some control in the middle overs, the former was slightly expensive in his limited appearances last season and owing to this, SRH might look at another option at the auction.

Leg-spinners are always a potent weapon in any bowling unit and for this reason, Piyush Chawla could be a good option, while the untried Ravi Bishnoi could land his maiden IPL contract.

Given that SRH do not need to focus on foreign spinners, the Indian tweakers could be expected to be hot property, and a few could also end up featuring for the Hyderabad-based franchise.

