IPL 2020 Auction: Inter-team loans of capped players set to be introduced next season

Aakash Arya News 19 Dec 2019, 11:54 IST

The upcoming edition of the IPL can spring some new surprises and additions. Leading up to the tournament, a new addition of loaning of capped Indian and overseas players between teams halfway through the tournament can be introduced.

Similar to the football transfers, a five-day window was created for uncapped players to be loaned at the mid-way point of the tournament, provided the player should not have played more than two matches for his original team. Although Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and Mahela Jayawardene were among the few who had supported this change last year, franchises preferred to stay away from this window.

Any transfer which happens during this window will be negotiated between the two franchises involved and the money will have to be paid from outside the auction purse.

In a brief meeting yesterday in Kolkata, all franchisees and the IPL deliberated on the final dates of the tournament, keeping in mind the availability of overseas players. As of now, tentative dates of the IPL is expected to be between March 28 and May 24.

The auction of 338 players is set to be done today in Kolkata, with the franchises looking to fill a combined total of 73 slots.