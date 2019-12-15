IPL 2020: Auction strategy for Kolkata Knight Riders

Deepak Panda FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 15 Dec 2019, 14:47 IST SHARE

KKR will be looking to buff up their bench strength

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have consistently been among the top IPL sides for the majority of this decade. They firmly believe in the concept of keeping the core intact, and that consistency has proved to be fruitful for them - much like it has for CSK and MI.

However, KKR have released some big names ahead of the IPL 2020 auctions. These are names that had been associated with the franchise for quite a long time, and had become the face of the side.

As many as 11 players have been released at the end of the trade window; Siddhesh Lad was the only player to be traded in by the franchise.

KKR go into the auction with the second largest purse, thanks to the release of some big names.

List of retained and released players by KKR ahead of IPL 2020 auction

Retained: Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Harry Gurney, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Siddhesh Lad (Transferred)

Released: Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Piyush Chawla, Joe Denly, Yarra Prithviraj, Nikhil Naik, KC Cariappa, Matthew Kelly, Anrich Nortje, Shrikant Mundhe, Carlos Brathwaite

Available Slots: Nine (four overseas)

Purse remaining: Rs. 35.65 cr

Here we analyse how KKR should approach the auctions, taking a look at possible strategies and identifying potential candidates they could look out for.

Advertisement

Areas of concern

Shubman Gill

One of the major areas of focus will be the need to bring in some experience to the top order. Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine and Siddhesh Lad are the options for opening the batting among the current lot. Bringing in a regular opener will be a wise move, considering Lad's inexperience in IPL and the fact that Narine is a makeshift opener, .

The other area of concern remains the bench strength. The last two seasons saw them play with a formidable playing XI but a weak bench, which haunted them particularly in the latter half of the 2019 season. They did not have anyone else to go to when the regulars under-performed.

With the pitch at Eden Gardens offering some assistance to pace lately, KKR will be tempted to buff up their fast bowling department. Also, they lack proper death bowling options; Harry Gurney did impress last season, but needs support at the death.

Probable buys for KKR in IPL 2020 auction

Chris Lynn

KKR will definitely look to get back Chris Lynn at a lower price. He has so far been really consistent for them.

Other opening options are Colin Munro, Brandon King and Tom Banton. Both King and Banton have been fast-tracked into their national sides following superb performances in their respective T20 leagues. And the pitch at Eden Garden will provide just the kind of wicket suited to Colin Munro's batting.

Robin Uthappa will also be on the radar; KKR could try to get him at a lower price. Having played for them for so long, Uthappa fits into the side quite well and knows the dynamics of the side.

Among death bowling options, Chris Jordan, Mustafizur Rehman and Andrew Tye will be among the top choices.

With four available slots for overseas players, expect KKR to get in some big names. The big purse will hold them at a point of advantage as compared to other teams.