IPL 2020 Auctions | All sold and unsold players from the second round of bidding

Aakash Arya FOLLOW ANALYST News 19 Dec 2019, 17:46 IST SHARE

IPL 2020 Auction

After an intense bidding war for high-profile players in the first round, the second set of IPL auction saw experienced campaigners such as Dale Steyn and Tim Southee go unsold. As expected, Sheldon Cottrell from West Indies was sold for a whopping sum of INR 8.5 crores by Kings XI Punjab, while Australian all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile was bought by Mumbai Indians for INR 8 crores. Indian leg-spinner Piyush Chawla invited a bidding war and as a result, was bought at a hefty price of 6.75 crores by Chennai Super Kings.

One of the highest run-getters in ODIs this year, Shai Hope was ignored by the franchisees and so were leg-spinners Adam Zampa and Hayden Walsh. Wicket-keepers Heinrich Klaasen, Mushfiqur Rahim, Naman Ojha were unlucky not to find any buyers.

Here's a list of players sold:

Alex Carey to Delhi Capitals for INR 2.4 cr

Jaydev Unadkat to Rajasthan Royals for INR 3 cr

Nathan Coulter-Nile to Mumbai Indians for INR 8 cr

Sheldon Cottrell to Kings XI Punjab for INR 8.5 cr

Piyush Chawla to Chennai Super Kings for INR 6.75 cr

Here's a list of unsold players:

Heinrich Klaasen

Advertisement

Mushfiqur Rahim

Naman Ojha

Shai Hope

Mohit Sharma

Dale Steyn

Tim Southee

AJ Tye

Ish Sodhi

Adam Zampa

Hayden Walsh

Zahir Khan