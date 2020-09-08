IPL 2020: Best batting strike rate for each team since 2018

Amidst the COVID-19 scare and after all the speculations, the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to begin on 19 September. All teams have started their practice sessions after serving the mandatory quarantine period.

As we near the start of the much anticipated IPL season, here we look at the batsmen with the highest strike rates for team from the last two season (minimum 100 runs scored since 2018):

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (142.55)

MS Dhoni has the best strike rate as well as runs per innings for CSK since 2018.

MS Dhoni is having one of his best periods in the IPL since 2018, with more than 400 runs each season. His total of 871 is the third highest after Watson and Rayudu. Dhoni has scored 32.26 runs per innings on an average, the highest for CSK, and gets dismissed once every 55.55 balls.

Dhoni's strike rate of 142.55 has been the best for CSK since 2018, followed by Watson (142.03) and Dwayne Bravo (140.76).

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jonny Bairstow (157.24)

Jonny Bairstow set the stage on fire in his debut IPL season.

Making his IPL debut in 2019, Jonny Bairstow did not waste any time in making an impact. His opening partnership with the ever-consistent David Warner won them the majority of their games in the IPL. Bairstow scored 445 runs with nearly 44 runs per innings. He hit a boundary every 4.29 balls, which is the best among players with more than 100 runs since 2018 for SRH.

Bairstow, with a strike rate of 157.24 is the only player from SRH (having scored 100-plus runs since 2018) with a 150-plus strike rate.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (153.94)

Jos Buttler has been Rajasthan's best batsman since 2018 in all aspects of the game.

Jos Buttler has not looked back once he opened the innings during the 2018 edition of the IPL. Delivering mediocre results in the middle order, Buttler almost instantly achieved success as an opener. In the last two seasons of the IPL, Buttler has scored 859 runs, with nearly 40 runs per innings on average; no other RR batsman has more than 32 runs per innings.

Buttler's strike rate of 153.94 is the only 150-plus strike rate for the Royals since 2018. He also has the best boundary frequency for RR, hitting a boundary every 4.46 balls.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell (196.67)

Russell's power-hitting makes KKR one of the most difficult sides to defend aganst.

Andre Russell has been at his devastating best in the last two years of the IPL, especially in 2019, which was also his best season with the bat. He has been the standout performer with the bat for KKR in the IPL since 2018, with the second-most runs for his side after Chris Lynn. In the two years, Russell has 826 runs under his belt, scoring 30.59 runs per innings on average.

Russell's boundary frequency (3.21) is second best after Sunil Narine (3.08). Russell's monstrous strike rate of 196.67 is the highest in the entire league since 2018.

Kings XI Punjab: Nicholas Pooran (157.01)

Nicholas Pooran will hold the key for the KXIP middle order.

The young wicket-keeper from West Indies was too impressive in the limited opportunities he got for KXIP in the 2019 edition of the IPL. Having played just six innings, Pooran scored 168 runs, hitting a boundary every 4.46 balls, which is the second-best after Gayle (4.2)

Pooran also has the best boundary frequency in middle overs since 2018, scoring a boundary every 3.44 balls. Scoring at a strike rate of 157.01 since 2018, Pooran holds the key to the success KXIP's middle order.

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (163.46)

Hardik Pandya has improved immensely against pacers since 2018.

Hardik Pandya has improved immensely as a batsman in the last couple of years. Known as someone who can be brutal against spin but vulnerable against pace, in the last two IPL seasons, Pandya has been deadly against quality pace too, hitting sixes off yorkers and bouncers.

Pandya has 662 runs since 2018 and his 23.64 runs per innings is commendable, considering the fact that he comes in late in the innings.

With a strike rate of 163.46, Pandya is the only MI batsman to have a 150-plus strike rate. He also has the best boundary frequency for his side, hitting a boundary every 4.6 balls.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (168.88)

Rishabh Pant will need to play the role of a finisher for DC this season.

Rishabh Pant has been one of the best batsman in the IPL in the last couple of seasons. Having a dream season in 2018, Pant continued his purple patch in 2019 too. In the two seasons, Pant has aggregated 1172 runs at a terrific strike rate of 168.88; no other batsman from the Delhi Capitals with more than 100-plus runs has a 150-plus strike rate.

Pant is way ahead of any of his teammates in terms of runs per innings too with 39.07 runs per innings on average. He also has the best boundary frequency, scoring a boundary every 4.11 balls.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Moeen Ali (165.92)

Moeen Ali's exploits against spin will be crucial for the RCB middle order.

Moeen Ali has the best strike rate for RCB since 2018, despite not being consistent. The onslaught against Kuldeep Yadav has been the highlight of Ali's IPL career so far. Ali has scored 227 runs in the two IPL seasons, with 21.21 runs per innings. Ali hits a boundary every 4.16 balls, which has been the best for RCB since 2018.

Moeen Ali has the best strike rate for RCB since 2018 with a strike rate of 165.92, followed by AB de Villiers (164.06)