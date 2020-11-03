Delhi Capitals (DC) beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 6 wickets with one over to spare on Monday, and in the process, Shreyas Iyer's men sealed the second spot on the IPL 2020 points table.

Batting first, RCB got off to a rough start as Josh Philippe departed after a 17-ball 12 in the 5th over. However, Devdutt Padikkal produced some classy shots and stitched a 57-run partnership with Virat Kohli to infuse some momentum into the RCB inning.

Kohli's dismissal in the 13th over and Padikkal's wicket three overs later meant that the bulk of the scoring was on AB de Villiers' shoulders yet again. And while the South African did entertain with some big hits during his 21-ball 35-run knock, a handy cameo from Shivam Dube (11-ball 17) played a big hand in helping RCB to 152/7 from their 20 overs.

Set a relatively comfortable 153-run target, DC were dented early as Prithvi Shaw's terrible season with the bat continued, the youngster castled by a fantastic delivery from Mohammad Siraj.

RCB's joy was shortlived though, as the experienced pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane notched up an 88-run partnership that got the Capitals into a comfortable position in the chase.

Dhawan's attempt to paddle scoop a delivery from Shahbaz Ahmed saw him offer a simple catch to Dube at short fine leg to depart for a well-made 41-ball 54. Rahane carried on in the company of DC skipper Shreyas Iyer, and the former was dismissed only in the 18th over after scoring 60 off 46 deliveries.

Rishabh Pant and Marcus Stoinis took just 10 more balls to get their side across the line, and although RCB did lose the game, their superior Net Run Rate at the end of this game saw them qualify for the IPL 2020 playoffs.

Interesting stats from the DC vs RCB match

Nortje strangled RCB by picking up 3 important wickets.

• Kagiso Rabada is the only bowler to pick 25 wickets in two consecutive IPL seasons.

• Having bowled 125 deliveries to Virat Kohli, R. Ashwin dismissed him for the 1st time in IPL history.

• With five half-centuries, Devdutt Padikkal tops the list of maximum 50s scored by a player in this season (He shares this position with KL Rahul).

• Padikkal has the most runs for an uncapped Indian in his debut IPL season, overtaking the record held previously by Shreyas Iyer.

• Shikhar Dhawan has six half-centuries against RCB, the second most after David Warner and Rohit Sharma, both of whom have seven fifties each.

• Yuzvendra Chahal has gone wicketless only twice this season, both times against DC.

• Dhawan has scored 500+ in an IPL season four times.

• Prithvi Shaw has been dismissed nine times in the powerplay this season, the most for any player.