IPL 2020: Best XI from MI, SRH, CSK, and RCB for the all-star game

Namrath Kadiyala FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

David Warner and Jonny Bairstow could open the batting for this team (Image credits: IPLT20/BCCI)

Some of the key details regarding the new season of the Indian Premier League were announced a couple of days back and since have been the centre of discussion. No-ball umpires will be in action and they will be the ones in charge of supervising no-balls. Concussion substitutes have also been given the green signal for the first time in IPL cricket.

However, the biggest talking point was undoubtedly the all-star fixture which will feature players from all eight franchises. It is likely that one of the teams will be from the North and East made up of players from Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Delhi Capitals. The other team will feature players from the Southern and Western teams in the form of Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

It is going to be a mouth-watering affair as this will give fans the opportunity to see the best players in the world playing against each other. The team from the South and West has some of the biggest names in the game, and picking an XI from the options available would be an incredibly challenging task.

Openers: David Warner and Jonathon Bairstow

He is arguably the best opener in the IPL (Image credits: IPLT20/BCCI)

David Warner has established himself as one of the greatest players in the history of the IPL and he has arguably been the most consistent player in the tournament since 2014. On his comeback from suspension last season, he was outstanding as he managed to win the Orange Cap. The Australian's inclusion will be a no-brainer due to his ability to destroy opposition bowlers from the onset of his innings.

Jonny Bairstow had a great debut season last season (Image credits: IPLT20/BCCI)

There are several players like Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma, and Chris Lynn who could open with Warner, but Jonny Bairstow might edge the others out. He formed a devastating partnership with Warner last season and it was their performances that carried SRH into the playoffs.

He had a dream debut campaign as he was amongst the best batsmen last season and his aggressive style of play will help the team utilise the powerplay overs. He would also provide the advantage of forming a left hand-right hand combination.

1 / 4 NEXT