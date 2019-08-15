×
IPL 2020: Brendon McCullum appointed as Kolkata Knight Riders head coach

Karthik Raj
ANALYST
News
26   //    15 Aug 2019, 16:47 IST

Brendon McCullum previously represented Kolkata Knight Riders as a player from 2008-2010
Brendon McCullum previously represented Kolkata Knight Riders as a player from 2008-2010

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has been appointed as the new head coach for the Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League season. Recently, McCullum was also signed up as the head coach for the CPL franchise Trinbago Knight Riders.

The 37-year-old retired from all forms of cricket only recently, post the Global T20 Canada league where he represented the Toronto Nationals. After retiring from international cricket in 2016, McCullum plied his trade as a T20 globetrotter and played in various leagues such as the Indian Premier League, Big Bash League, Bangladesh Premier League, and the Pakistan Super League.

One of the most aggressive opening batsmen of all time, McCullum's remarkable 158* against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the inaugural match of the IPL in 2008 will forever be remembered as one of the greatest knocks in the tournament's history.

After a tiring career which ended with the Global T20 Canada, McCullum had mentioned that "The next chapter, in both media and coaching, will challenge me further". Those challenges have come quickly with the Carribean Premier League set to begin on September 4 where McCullum will don the role of the Trinbago Knight Riders' head coach.

With respect to his appointment as KKR coach, McCullum said, "It is a great honor to take this responsibility. The Knight Riders franchises in IPL and CPL have become iconic and have set the standard in franchise cricket. We have fantastic squads in both KKR and TKR and I along with the support staff will be looking to build on the success both franchises have enjoyed."

KKR’s CEO, Venky Mysore said: “Brendon has been an integral part of the Knight Riders family for a long time. His leadership qualities, honesty, positive and aggressive style, combined with his natural ability to bring the best out of the teams he has been part of, makes him ideally suited to lead KKR and TKR as head coach.”

McCullum will replace Jacques Kallis and Simon Katich as the head coach of KKR and TKR respectively.

Tags:
Kolkata Knight Riders Trinbago Knight Riders Brendon McCullum
