IPL 2020: Complete List of Season Award Winners 

After two months of enchanting cricket, the world's most competitive domestic tournament, the Indian Premier League finally came to an end, as the Mumbai Indians defeated the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 final. The tournament helped revive the public's enthusiasm, improved the country's morale, and generated positivity in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trent Boult was rightly adjudged as the Man of the Final for his scintillating spell of 3-30, while Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan won awards for their stellar performances in the summit clash. The victory saw MI claim a record fifth IPL title.

While the big names rose to the occasion, the IPL 2020 once again saw numerous lesser-known players come to the fore with their outstanding performances. Cricketers such as Ishan Kishan, Kartik Tyagi, and Ruturaj Gayakwad earned plaudits for their on-field brilliance.

As the IPL 2020 came to an end, the players who had a consistent run throughout the season received accolades for their elite brand of cricket.

Here is the complete list of season awards of the IPL 2020:

1.Orange Cap (Most Runs) - KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab) - 670 runs in 14 matches

2. Purple Cap (Most Wickets) - Kagiso Rabada (Delhi Capitals) - 30 wickets in 17 matches

3. Most Valuable Player - Jofra Archer (Rajasthan Royals) - 20 wickets and 175 dot balls in 14 matches

4. Emerging Player of the Season - Devdutt Padikkal (Royal Challengers Bangalore) - 483 runs in 15 matches

5. Dream XI Game Changer of the Season - KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab) - 975 Fantasy Points

6. Unacademy Let's Crack It: Most Sixes in the Season - Ishan Kishan (Mumbai Indians) - 30 sixes in 14 matches

7. Tata Altroz Super Striker of the Season - Kieron Pollard (Mumbai Indians) - Strike Rate of 191.42

8. CRED Power Player of the Season- Trent Boult (Mumbai Indians) - 16 wickets in powerplay

9. Fair Play Award - Mumbai Indians