IPL 2020: CSK vs KKR head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 49

The Kolkata Knight Riders will take on the Chennai Super Kings in their penultimate league game of IPL 2020. The two-time IPL winners have struggled to play with consistency this season as they have registered six victories as well as six losses in 12 matches.

On the other side, the Chennai Super Kings have no chance of qualifying for the IPL 2020 playoffs. The MS Dhoni-led franchise have won only four of their twelve fixtures thus far, and will take the field in Dubai to play for pride.

KKR and CSK have been two of the most successful teams in IPL history. Both franchises have won multiple championships and have been home to many legendary cricketers.

Over the last 13 years, the Knight Riders and the Super Kings have clashed in some memorable matches. Here's a look at their head-to-head stats before they meet for the last time in IPL 2020.

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders head-to-head stats

Despite their 10-run loss against the Kolkata Knight Riders earlier in IPL 2020, the Chennai Super Kings lead the Kolkata Knight Riders 14-9 in head-to-head matchups.

It is noteworthy that the three-time IPL champions have never defeated KKR outside India. CSK will aim to end that streak at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Numbers you need to know ahead of Match 48 of IPL 2020

Andre Russell has scored 270 runs in CSK vs KKR matches, but he is unlikely to play the upcoming game. His compatriot Sunil Narine has scalped 15 wickets against the Super Kings.

MS Dhoni has aggregated 481 runs while donning the yellow jersey against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Ravindra Jadeja has dismissed 14 batsmen in CSK vs KKR encounters. Surprisingly, he did not bowl a single over in the last game between the two sides.