CSK vs RR: 3 player battles to watch out for

Sailing in the same boat of inconsistency, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face each other in match number 37 of IPL 2020 at Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Both Chennai and Rajasthan have managed to taste victory in only three out of nine games they have played. Both teams will be desperate to win their next few matches and get a winning streak going.

To add to their woes, CSK and RR go into the game having lost their respective previous matches. Chennai were outdone by a methodical Delhi Capitals by five wickets. RR, on the other hand, were stunned at the end of the match by an AB de Villiers special as RCB defeated them by seven wickets.

With the tournament having crossed the halfway mark, neither CSK nor RR can afford to slip at this point. As the teams try to stay alive in IPL 2020, here’s a look at three interesting player battles in the offing when the two sides meet.

#1. Robin Uthappa vs Deepak Chahar

Robin Uthappa. PIC: IPLT20.COM

Rajasthan’s decision to send the struggling Robin Uthappa to open the innings paid dividends against the Royal Challengers Bangalore as he looked a completely different player. Uthappa eased his way to 41 from 22 with seven fours and a six, getting RR off to a much-needed quick start.

Uthappa hit some form in the match against Delhi as well, scoring an impressive 32 from 27 while batting in RR's middle order. Uthappa should continue to open for the side following his recent performances.

Deepak Chahar. PIC: IPLT20.COM

Uthappa, however, will find it tough against the thrifty Deepak Chahar. While Chahar has picked up eight wickets from nine matches, it is his economy of 7.41 that has been most impressive.

Advertisement

Chahar has maintained an excellent line and length and has hardly given any room for the batsmen to free their arms. In the last match against the Delhi Capitals, Chahar was sensational with numbers of 2 for 18 while all the other bowlers struggled. Uthappa will need to turn back the clock to outwit Chahar when RR faces CSK.

#2. Jofra Archer vs Shane Watson

Jofra Archer. PIC: IPLT20.COM

While Rajasthan haven’t been able to live up to expectations in this year's IPL, Jofra Archer has kept his reputation intact with some fine performances. In nine matches, Archer has claimed 12 wickets at an excellent economy rate of under seven.

With his pace and bounce, he has unsettled a number of talented batsmen in this year's IPL. Archer had a rare poor game for RR against RCB, going wicket-less, but picked up three wickets in both the matches against Delhi. Archer will be confident of delivering for his team against CSK.

Shane Watson. PIC: IPLT20.COM

Advertisement

Chennai opener Shane Watson has hit good form after a disappointing start to the tournament. He now has a reasonable 277 runs to his name in nine games. In the last two matches against Hyderabad and Delhi, Watson has been among the runs with 42 and 36 runs respectively.

However, his overall strike of 123.11 will be a worry for CSK. Archer will look to dominate Watson and it remains to be seen how the CSK player will respond.

#3. Steve Smith vs Ravindra Jadeja

Steve Smith. PIC: IPLT20.COM

RR skipper Steve Smith returned to form with a sublime half-century against RCB. Batting in the middle-over, Smith looked in complete control during his knock.

Unlike some of the previous games, in which he tried to dominate the fast bowlers by slogging them unsuccessfully, Smith used reverse sweeps and lap shots to great effect against RCB and the Royals skipper will be confident of doing well against CSK.

Ravindra Jadeja. PIC: IPLT20.COM

Advertisement

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja had a forgettable match against Delhi as he was forced to bowl the last over with Dwayne Bravo out due to an injury. He was smashed for three sixes by Axar Patel as Delhi claimed victory in the dying moments of the game.

The left-arm spinner’s resolve and confidence will be tested against RR. Smith will look to attack him in the middle overs to try and to create more doubt in Jadeja's mind. Jadeja, though, is known for his fighting qualities and will be expected to give Smith a good fight.