IPL 2020, CSK vs RR: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Chennai Super Kings will take on Rajasthan Royals in the 37th match of IPL 2020 on Monday, 19th October, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Both sides come off losses from winning positions at the hands of Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, respectively.

CSK and RR both have just three wins from nine games in IPL 2020, with CSK placed higher than their opponents due to a superior Net Run Rate.

CSK produced a decent performance with both bat and ball against DC but It was their fielding which let them down, with the three dropped catches off Shikhar Dhawan proving costly in the end.

The experiment to open with Sam Curran didn't work as he got out for a three-ball duck. The all-rounder delivered with the ball, though, and bowled a brilliant 19th over. Ravindra Jadeja, however, did well with the bat but couldn't deliver under pressure when asked to bowl the last over.

RR played well throughout the match against RCB. They bottled it in the last two overs, however, with what can now be considered a tactical blunder. Required to defend 35 runs in two overs, Steve Smith gave the ball to Jaydev Unadkat instead of Jofra Archer, with ABD still at the crease. Mr 360. took advantage and finished the game with two balls to spare, landing a crushing blow on the Royals.

They played well for most of the match with a new-look batting order. Robin Uthappa and Jos Buttler switched places, with Uthappa relishing his role at the top, as he played a fluent knock of 41 runs. Stokes could, however, drop down to the middle-order and let Buttler open the innings with Uthappa.

IPL 2020, CSK vs RR Match Details

Date: 19th October 2020 (Monday).

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Weather Forecast

The temperature will be on the higher side during the match, with an average of 33 degrees Celsius. No rain is expected during the game.

Pitch Report

The wicket in Abu Dhabi has helped the batsmen in IPL 2020, with the green cover on the surface ensuring that the ball comes on to the bat nicely. The pacers of both teams will be crucial on this surface. The spinners might not get as much turn as in Sharjah or Dubai.

Predicted XIs

Chennai Super Kings

Axar Patel struck a couple of lusty blows to power his team home. (Image Credits: IPLT20.com)

CSK might have to make a couple of changes to their team. With DJ Bravo ruled out for few games due to a groin injury, we could see Josh Hazlewood or Lungi Ngidi coming into the side.

Chennai Super Kings: Sam Curran, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C and WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood/ Lungisani Ngidi, and Deepak Chahar.

Rajasthan Royals

Robin Uthappa batted very well against RCB. (Image Credits: IPLT20.com)

Despite their devastating loss to RCB in their last IPL match, RR should field the same playing XI for this match. Their batting order might change for this game, with Ben Stokes maybe dropping to number five. Stokes has got a niggle and if he isn't fit, Tom Curran should come back into the team.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (WK), Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Ben Stokes/ Tom Curran, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Kartik Tyagi, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, and Jaydev Unadkat/ Ankit Rajpoot.