IPL 2020: 3 player battles to watch out for in CSK vs SRH

Struggling former IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face an improving Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number 14 of the Indian Premier League at Dubai on Friday.

CSK find themselves in a highly unfamiliar situation, as they are at the bottom of the points table with two losses in three games. Hyderabad, on the other hand, registered their first win by overcoming an in-form Delhi Capitals, having gone down to RCB and KKR in their first two matches.

In their previous encounter, CSK had a miserable outing as they managed only 131 in a chase of 176. They have been below par in both the batting and bowling department. As for Hyderabad, they would be pleased to have got some points on board with a smart display against Delhi.

Head-to-head, CSK has an impressive record against SRH, having won nine and lost three out of 12. As the two sides face-off, we take a look at three-player battles that could have a major impact on the game.

#1. Deepak Chahar vs David Warner

Deepak Chahar. Pics: BCCI/IPLT20.COM

CSK pacer Deepak Chahar has been one of the better finds for the franchise in recent seasons. He possesses the ability to bowl an extremely nagging line and frustrate the opposition batsmen into making mistakes. On surfaces that assist pace bowling, he can be doubly dangerous. Chahar lived up to his reputation in the first two matches of IPL 2020 with figures of 2 for 32 and 1 for 31. It was only in CSK's game against DC that he went for a few runs and remained wicket-less.

David Warner. Pics: BCCI/IPLT20.COM

SRH captain David Warner has been uncharacteristically subdued so far. But Warner will be keen to ensure that Chahar does not settle in, for it could lead to another slow start for SRH. If he takes the attack to Chahar and succeeds, Warner would have neutralised one of CSK’s main weapons. And considering the poor form of some other bowlers, that would be a major advantage for Hyderabad.

#2. Faf du Plessis vs Rashid Khan

Advertisement

Faf du Plessis. Pics: BCCI/IPLT20.COM

Former South African skipper Faf du Plessis has been, by far, CSK's most consistent batsman in this year’s edition till now, The veteran cricketer has registered scores of 58 not out, 72 (off 37 balls), and 43 in the three matches CSK have featured in. However, with the rest of the batsmen not standing up, du Plessis’ knocks have mostly been in vain. The 36-year-old though would be keen to continue his good run.

Rashid Khan. Pics: BCCI/IPLT20.COM

Du Plessis is one of the better batsmen of spin bowling in international cricket. As such, his tussle with SRH leggie Rashid Khan could make for competitive viewing. While du Plessis will have to attack Khan to unsettle him, the latter will be in a great frame of mind following his match-winning effort against Delhi.

Advertisement

Having made a poor start to the competition, Khan returned to his best with sensational figures of 3 for 14 to stun Delhi. He would be raring to take up the du Plessis challenge.

#3. Kane Williamson vs Piyush Chawla

Kane Williamson. Pics: BCCI/IPLT20.COM

It is no coincidence that SRH registered their maiden win in IPL 2020 in New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson's first game back from injury. In fact, Williamson was pivotal to Hyderabad’s triumph, playing the knock that made the difference between a competitive and match-winning total.

In the match against Delhi, Williamson came in and wasted no time in finding the boundaries, batting as if he had never been away. His knock provided the much-needed stability to SRH that had been clearly missing in the previous games.

Piyush Chawla.

Advertisement

Veteran CSK leggie Piyush Chawla has had a mixed time of it in the tournament so far. He began well with impressive figures of 1 for 21 against Mumbai. In the game against Rajasthan Royals though he was carted to all parts of the ground before making an impressive comeback against Delhi Capitals with 2 for 33.

With Ravindra Jadeja struggling for form, there will be additional responsibility on Chawla to deliver. Williamson undoubtedly will have the upper hand over him considering the class act that he is. But, Chawla has the knack of getting big scalps, and CSK would be banking on this talent of his.