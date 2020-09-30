IPL 2020: 'There were questions being raised about Rashid Khan not being amongst the wickets' - Aakash Chopra on SRH's win against DC

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that Rashid Khan has dispelled all negative notions about his bowling with his excellent spell for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) against the Delhi Capitals (DC) yesterday.

He made this observation while reviewing the Hyderabad-based franchise's maiden win in IPL 2020 in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra mentioned that doubts were creeping into people's minds regarding whether Rashid Khan had lost his potency as a bowler. The Afghanistan captain was not at his wicket-taking best in the first couple of matches for SRH in the IPL, and more so in the recently concluded CPL.

"The way this tournament was going and especially with Rashid Khan's performance in the CPL, there were some questions being raised about Rashid Khan not being amongst the wickets and the team not winning, if batsmen have read him and are thus not getting dismissed and if he is going too defensive."

The reputed commentator observed that the SRH leg-spinner has put all those doubts to rest with his match-winning performance against the Delhi Capitals.

"But in this match he bowled really well. One thing was the ball did not get that wet, the other thing was the speed at which he bowled with all variations, flat trajectory, asking a lot of tough questions. I think he was absolutely brilliant."

A heartfelt tribute from @rashidkhan_19 as he dedicates his Man of the Match award to his late parents. His mom was a fan of his bowling and was proud to see him collect Man of the Match awards in IPL. #Dream11IPL #DCvSRH @SunRisers pic.twitter.com/W1ta0G5kRe — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 29, 2020

Aakash Chopra on the importance of Kane Williamson in the SRH batting order

Kane Williamson's enterprising knock helped SRH reach a defendable score

While pointing out that the inclusion of Kane Williamson in the SRH team was a welcome change, Aakash Chopra lauded the ease with which the Kiwi skipper batted on a difficult pitch.

"It was a good change by SRH to include Kane Williamson. The special thing about his knock was that most of the other batsmen from both sides struggled on that pitch, barring probably Warner who was a little more aggressive than the others and a couple of shots struck by Abdul Samad."

The former KKR player signed off by stating that Williamson needs to be a permanent member of the SRH playing XI as he provides the required substance to the otherwise inexperienced middle order.

"And on such a pitch, a player comes and scores 40-odd runs in 25 balls including 5 fours, he doesn't hit a six because it is not his game. But despite that, he does his work. Kane also provides SRH the balance, so he has to be played if he is fit."

Kane Williamson's 41-run knock off just 26 deliveries helped SRH reach a decent score of 162 runs on a slightly two-paced pitch. Rashid Khan and the other SRH bowlers then kept a stranglehold on the strong Delhi Capitals batting lineup and helped the team emerge victorious by 15 runs.