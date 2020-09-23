IPL 2020 Orange Cap: CSK’s Faf du Plessis the new leader but there could be new entrants tonight

Faf du Plessis’ second half-century in as many matches went in vain as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fell short by 16 runs against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match four of IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The pitch and the short boundaries in Sharjah lived up to expectations as a mammoth 416 runs were scored in the match, which also saw a new IPL record of 33 sixes being hit.

Batting heroics were on display from both sides, but du Plessis’ 14th IPL fifty helped him become the new holder of the ‘Orange Cap’, pushing Mayank Agarwal to second position.

After scoring an unbeaten 58 to help CSK win the IPL 2020 opener against the Mumbai Indians, Faf du Plessis was at it again on Tuesday.

Coming in at No. 3, du Plessis scored 72 off just 37 balls in a lone effort as wickets kept tumbling at the other end. The former South African skipper has now established a lead of 41 runs at the top of the ‘Orange Cap’ list.

IPL 2020 Orange Cap list

CSK and RR dominate the IPL 2020 list so far but widespread changes beckon in the days to come (Image Credits: Sportskeeda)

CSK's Ambati Rayudu, who scored 71 runs against MI, missed the side's encounter against RR due to injury. This meant Tuesday's Man of the Match Sanju Samson leapfrogged Rayudu to occupy third place. The wicket-keeper batsman scored 74 runs off 32 balls, including nine maximums.

Rayudu dropped one place down to fourth.

Advertisement

RR captain Steve Smith comes in at fifth place. The Australian batsman sprung a surprise by walking in to open the innings with 18-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The move, however, was vindicated as Smith scored a 47-ball 69 in what proved to be a match-winning 121-run second-wicket partnership with Sanju Samson.

However, the current list is likely to go through another set of changes in a few hours time as some of the biggest hitters in T20 cricket take the field when Kolkata Knight Riders open their IPL 2020 campaign against MI.

Check IPL 2020 schedule