DC vs CSK: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 34th match of IPL 2020 on Saturday, October 17th, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. This game will be the second of a doubleheader on Saturday, with the match starting at 7:30 PM IST.

The Capitals will come into the match off a win over the Rajasthan Royals. They clawed their way back into the game with the ball but suffered another injury scare.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer hobbled off the field, clutching his shoulder, and Shikhar Dhawan said that he was in some pain. With Rishabh Pant ruled out for some time with a hamstring injury, DC's squad depth will be tested.

However, the performances of their bowlers will give the team some confidence. Anrich Nortje has been clocking very high speeds and was the Man of the Match against RR. The spinners have also done very well, with Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling in the powerplay becoming a crucial part of DC's game plan.

CSK come into the game off a good win over SRH. Batting first for the first time this season, the CSK batsmen showed good intent with the bat.

Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni helped them finish strongly, with the move to promote Sam Curran up the order working well. Their bowlers choked the SRH batsmen in the middle overs, with Ravindra Jadeja and DJ Bravo bowling well.

The Capitals beat CSK quite comfortably when both these teams met earlier this season. This game should, however, be more closely contested and will make for an interesting watch.

DC vs CSK match details

Date: 17th October 2020 (Saturday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

DC vs CSK weather forecast

It will be hot in Sharjah during the game. The average temperature should be around 33 degrees celsius. No rain is expected during the match. The low humidity means that the dew won't play much of a role in the match.

DC vs CSK pitch report

The wicket at Sharjah has slowed down a lot. As seen in the KXIP-RCB game, it has become hard for the batsmen to hit big shots without getting their eye in. The spinners will be the ones controlling the game, and given the quality in both the teams' spin bowling attack, it will make for an intriguing battle.

DC vs CSK predicted XIs

Delhi Capitals

Anrich Nortje broke the record for the fastest delivery in the IPL. (Image Credits: IPLT20.com)

DC may have to make a forced change for this game. Shreyas Iyer's shoulder injury looked serious, and it might keep him out of this game.

Given that they have plenty of bowling options already, batting all-rounder Lalit Yadav could replace Iyer. Shikhar Dhawan should lead the team in Iyer's absence, having done so well against RR. Young Tushar Deshpande will look to build on his strong debut performance as well.

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Alex Carey (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada, and Anrich Nortje.

Chennai Super Kings

CSK performed really well as a team against SRH. (Image Credits: IPLT20.com)

CSK's team looked more balanced against SRH after sending Sam Curran to open the batting. Faf Du Plessis could drop down to number three to regain some confidence. CSK should continue to play the extra bowler in Piyush Chawla, given how hard the Sharjah wicket can be on the bowlers once the batsmen get set.

Chennai Super Kings: Sam Curran, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C and WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, DJ Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, and Deepak Chahar.

DC vs CSK match prediction

While DC has clearly been the better side in this year's tournament, they will be bogged down by the injuries to some of their key players. CSK's change in strategy has made them a much stronger team, and they will have the edge over DC in the game.

DC vs CSK TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP