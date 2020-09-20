IPL 2020: DC vs KXIP head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 2

After a fantastic season opener in Abu Dhabi, IPL 2020 action moves to Dubai as Delhi Capitals gear up to lock horns with IPL 2014 runners-up Kings XI Punjab. Both the north Indian franchises have not been able to win a title yet, but they will look forward to ending this drought in IPL 2020.

There have been some significant changes in the two squads. Kings XI Punjab's ex-captain Ravichandran Ashwin has switched to Delhi Capitals for IPL 2020. Delhi have also signed some big names like Shimron Hetmyer, Ajinkya Rahane, and Marcus Stoinis to bolster their batting lineup.

On the other side, new captain KL Rahul will lead the Mohali-based franchise in IPL 2020. The team management appointed Anil Kumble as the team's new head coach, and the squad has a good mixture of youth and experience.

Delhi and Punjab have battled in some memorable IPL games over the years, and here's a look at their head-to-head record ahead of IPL 2020.

Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab Head-to-Head Stats

Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab have battled each other 24 times in the IPL. The Delhi-based franchise has registered ten victories over Punjab, while Kings XI have won the rest of the 14 games.

Speaking of their clashes outside India, the two teams won a match each in the IPL 2009 league stage in South Africa. The upcoming game will be their first meeting in the United Arab Emirates.

Punjab have won four of their last five games against Delhi Capitals. Still, the Shreyas Iyer-led outfit would be quite confident heading into this match as they defeated Punjab by five wickets in their last meeting.

Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab: Numbers you need to know before IPL 2020

Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan hit a fifty each in the last game against Kings XI Punjab, while Sandeep Lamichhane picked up a three-wicket haul for Delhi. 'The Universe Boss' Chris Gayle was the top-scorer for Punjab with a score of 69, but none of the other Kings XI Punjab batsmen could make an impact.

Among the current players, Iyer (245 runs) has aggregated the most runs for Delhi in matches against Kings XI Punjab, while Mandeep Singh (115 runs) has been the most successful batsman for KXIP against Delhi.

Amit Mishra has dismissed ten opposition batsmen in DC vs. KXIP games, and from the opposite camp, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (4 wickets) leads the bowlers' leaderboard.