IPL 2020: DC vs KXIP- Preview, head-to-head, pitch report, key stats

Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Kings XI Punjab in the second match of the 13th edition of IPL 2020. Both DC and KXIP haven't won the coveted tournament in the last twelve seasons of IPL and both will be determined to change that record this time.

Delhi Capitals, who made it to the playoffs in the last IPL, have a good mix of players. In R Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma, and Ajinkya Rahane, they have experienced campaigners. Meanwhile, in Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, and Rishabh Pant, they have many talented youngsters as well.

King XI Punjab also have a decent side. With KL Rahul and Chris Gayle at the top, they have a powerful top order. Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, and Glenn Maxwell ensure that the middle-order of the team is also strong. Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb-Ur-Rehman, and James Neesham feature in the bowling department. Overall, KXIP appear a very balanced side.

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab, details

Match Date: 20 September 2020, Sunday

Match Timing: 7:30 PM IST, 02:00 AM GMT

Match Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE

Expected Crowd Turnout: IPL 2020 is set to be played behind closed doors

Weather

There is no forecast of rain. The temperature will be hovering around 33 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels will be around 63%, which means that it will be a hot and humid Sunday evening in Dubai.

There will be a decent breeze blowing across the stadium with wind traveling at about 10 km/hr. Humidity levels will rise as the game progresses, which will bring dew into the picture.

Pitch report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has minimal grass covering. The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium a batsman's paradise. Besides, the boundaries aren't very big, which adds to the run-scoring.

The pitch will remain pretty much the same all through the game. In the past, we have seen the pitch assisting the spinners more than pacers. However, with dew coming in, it will be difficult for the bowlers to grip the ball in the second half of the game.

Head-to-head:

DC 10 - KXIP 14.

Delhi Capitals Squad:

DC IPL 2020 Squad

Batsmen: Shreyas Iyer (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetymer, and Prithvi Shaw.

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Keemo Paul, and Daniel Sams.

Wicket-keepers: Rishabh Pant and Alex Carey

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, and Harshal patel.

Kings XI Punjab Squad:

KXIP IPL 2020 Squad

Batsmen: Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, and Mayank Agarwal.

All-rounders: Harpreet Brar, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Depaak Hooda, Glenn Maxwell, and Krishnappa Gowtham.

Wicket-keepers: KL Rahul (C), Simran Singh, and Nicholas Pooran.

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Ishan Porel, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman, Sheldon Cottrell, Darshan Nalkande, Murugan Ashwin, J Suchith, and Hardus Vijoen.

All the stats and numbers to look out ahead of IPL match No. 2 between DC and KXIP:

1 – Shikhar Dhawan is just one fifty shy from scoring second-most number of fifties in the history of IPL. With one more fifty, Dhawan will become the only second Indian after Raina to have scored 38 or more fifties in IPL.

4 – Gabbar aka Shikhar Dhawan needs to hit only four more maximums to reach the milestone of 100 sixes in IPL. He will become the 19th individual and 11th Indian to hit 100 or more sixes in IPL if he does so.

6 – Rishabh Pant is just sixes away from 100-six mark in IPL. If Pant manages to hit six maximums in the upcoming game between DC and KXIP (before Shikhar Dhawan), he will become only the 19th player overall and 11th Indian to hit 100 or more sixes in IPL.

23 – The universe boss, Chris Gayle, needs just 16 more runs to achieve the mark of 4500-IPL runs. Gayle will become only the sixth overall and second overseas player to have surpassed 4500-run mark in IPL.

23 – KL Rahul, the KXIP captain, requires 23 more runs fours to surpass the 2000-run mark in IPL. He will become 20th Indian to amass 2000 or more runs in IPL by doing so.