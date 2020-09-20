IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

The Delhi Capitals will take on Kings XI Punjab on Sunday, 20th September, in the second match of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

While the opening fixture between MI and CSK has hogged all the limelight in the build-up to the tournament, this game could make for an exciting watch.

Both these sides haven't tasted much success in the IPL, with the Capitals yet to make it to a Final. They have, however, been pegged as a candidate to qualify for the playoffs this season by many experts and will look to carry on their excellent run from the previous season. The Capitals' strong Indian top-order and lethal spin bowling attack make them a formidable opponent to face.

They do have some concerns about their Indian pacers though. Mohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma, and Harshal Patel don't exactly inspire confidence, and it might lead them to play two overseas pacers, in Kagiso Rabada and Keemo Paul.

KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab haven't received much praise from the cricket pundits, with doubts arising over the depth and quality of their bowling attack. Their hopes will rest on their batting talisman, who has been superb in limited-overs cricket of late, apart from their other top-order options in Gayle and Maxwell.

Their spin bowling lineup looks short on experience, and they would need Mujeeb to play if they want to trouble the opposition batsmen. While Mohammed Shami is a great pacer, they do need to figure out the right options to support him. Chris Jordan seems to be a better choice when compared to the out-of-form Sheldon Cottrell.

Delhi did have some injury concerns before the season and had to replace England stars Jason Roy and Chris Woakes, with Daniel Sams and Anrich Nortje respectively. Punjab hasn't had injury problems in the lead up to the tournament, and the freshness and energy of their squad will a plus point heading into this season.

With a lot of factors at play and plenty of promising players in action, this should be an exciting watch.

IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP Match Details

Date: 20th September 2020 (Sunday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Weather Forecast

It's likely to be sunny in Dubai for this encounter with no rain expected. There will be a little wind blowing in the evening though, and that could have some impact on the game.

Pitch Report

While the tracks at Dubai have seen some big scores, they are likely to assist the bowlers more. The spinners should rule the roost on a sluggish track while the medium pacers should have a good game as well. A score of above 150 would be above par.

Predicted XIs

Delhi Capitals

Ajinkya Rahane will feature for the Capitals this season.

The Capitals have a couple of calls to make regarding their overseas players, but the rest of the team picks itself. The top five should consist entirely of Indian players, with the batting position of Ajinkya Rahane being the only question. Marcus Stoinis' pace bowling should get him ahead of Shimron Hetmyer in the pecking order.

Axar Patel, R Ashwin, and Ishant Sharma should make it to the playing XI, but they will have to choose between Lamichchane and Keemo Paul.

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer(C), Rishabh Pant(WK), Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Lamichchane/ Keemo Paul, Kagiso Rabada, and Ishant Sharma.

Kings XI Punjab

Maxwell will be a crucial player for Punjab.

Punjab's XI isn't that easy to pick with them having a huge overseas player dilemma. Chris Gayle and Glenn Maxwell are more assured picks, but four players will be vying for the remaining two overseas spots. While Jimmy Neesham might be excluded, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Jordan, and Sheldon Cottrell will all battle it out for a place in the side.

Sarfaraz Khan and Mandeep Singh too should clash for a place in the middle order.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul(C and WK), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Glenn Maxwell, Mandeep Singh/Sarfaraz Khan, K Gowtham, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Jordan/Sheldon Cottrell.

IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP Match Prediction

Most people have pegged the Capitals as favourites and rightly so. But the lack of match practice for most of the side's players might work against them in this match. The form of Glenn Maxwell and Chris Jordan, if utilized by Punjab, could give them the edge in this match.

Prediction: Kings XI Punjab to win.

IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP