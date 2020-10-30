The Mumbai Indians (MI) have become the first team to seal their playoff berth in IPL 2020. The defending champions will be keen to finish in the Top 2 now to get an additional chance in the next round.

The Mumbai-based franchise have two matches left in the IPL 2020 league stage. The first match is against the Delhi Capitals (DC) and they will battle the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last league game. Both DC and SRH need to win their respective games against MI to keep their campaigns alive.

The Capitals dominated the first phase of IPL 2020, registering seven wins in their first nine matches. However, they have recorded a hat-trick of defeats in their last three fixtures, losing to the Kings XI Punjab, the Kolkata Knight Riders, and the Sunrisers.

DC were the favorites to win the title, but their campaign might come to an end if they lose their next two matches. Skipper Shreyas Iyer will be optimistic heading into the upcoming IPL 2020 match against MI because DC have troubled the four-time champions in the IPL.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head stats

After their win over the Delhi Capitals in the first half of IPL 2020, the Mumbai Indians took a slender 13-12 lead in the head-to-head record. Their head-to-head in the UAE stands at 1-1.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: Numbers you need to know ahead of Match 51 of IPL 2020

Rishabh Pant has aggregated 219 runs against the Mumbai Indians in the IPL. However, he missed the first match between DC and MI in IPL 2020.

Suryakumar Yadav played a match-winning knock of 79* against RCB in his previous match. It is noteworthy that he hit a fifty against DC earlier in IPL 2020.

Harshal Patel has taken three wickets in DC vs MI fixtures but went wicketless in the last game.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell McClenaghan have dismissed 11 DC batsmen each in their IPL careers.