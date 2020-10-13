IPL 2020: DC vs RR head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 30

After pulling off a magnificent run-chase against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous IPL 2020 fixture, the Rajasthan Royals will be keen to continue their winning momentum when they battle the Delhi Capitals in their eighth game.

The Jaipur-based franchise had made a solid start to their IPL 2020 season as they registered two wins in their first two matches. However, they went on a 4-match losing streak after stepping out of Sharjah. When they returned to the Sharjah Cricket Stadium last week, the Capitals handed them a 46-run defeat.

The Royals will aim to avenge that defeat and improve their position on the standings. The Delhi Capitals will not have the services of wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant for this game as he is out with an injury issue.

Heading into a crucial game for the two teams on either end of the table, and here's a look at their head-to-head stats ahead of their reverse fixture in IPL 2020.

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals head-to-head stats

The Rajasthan Royals have a slender lead of 11-10 against the Delhi Capitals in their head-to-head record. Their previous match has been their only meeting in the UAE, and that game ended in DC's favour.

The Steve Smith-led outfit have suffered a defeat in each of their last three meetings with the Capitals.

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals: Numbers you need to know ahead of Match 30 of IPL 2020

Shreyas Iyer has scored 140 runs in seven innings against the inaugural IPL winners. His highest score is 50.

Kagiso Rabada has bowled 7.4 overs in DC vs RR matches and has five wickets to his name at a strike rate of 9.20.

Steve Smith has aggregated 122 runs for RR in five innings against the Delhi Capitals. The RR skipper has also struggled to get going in IPL 2020 of late.

Jofra Archer has scalped four wickets in three matches versus DC. His economy rate in these three games has been 7.70.