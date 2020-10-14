DC vs RR: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

The Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) will clash in Dubai on Wednesday in match 30 of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Looking at the points table, it will be safe to say that DC shouldn't find it difficult to make easy work of an inconsistent Rajasthan side.

However, this is not how things work on the cricket field, especially the Rajasthan Royals are involved.

The Royals pulled off yet another sensational victory against the Sunrisers Hyderabad from a position where the game looked done and dusted. Rahul Tewatia and the highly-rated Riyan Parag stunned the Sunrisers, giving a boost to the Royals, who are languishing in the bottom half of the points table.

The victory, however, cannot hide the team's shortcomings. While the bowlers did a reasonable job of restricting the Sunrisers to 160 runs, their top-order faltered yet again.

Skipper Steven Smith needs to curb his habit of playing extravagant shots. He has been guilty of giving away his wicket, playing loose shots, and showing bad judgment.

The Delhi Capitals suffered a defeat against the Mumbai Indians in their last match. Rishabh Pant's unavailability has affected the team's balance and it is unlikely that he will feature in this particular game.

At the top of the order, Prithvi Shaw has been highly inconsistent. He has struggled against quality fast bowling and will need to up his game against a bowler like Jofra Archer. Delhi will want to get back to winning ways and secure a place in the playoffs in the next few games.

Rahane will be up against his former team.

DC vs RR match details

Date: 14th October 2020 (Wednesday)

Advertisement

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai

DC vs RR weather forecast

With no possibility of rain, the temperature at Dubai is likely to remain in the mid-thirties.

DC vs RR pitch report

The pitches in the U.A.E are getting slower and slower with each game. Runs won't be easy to come by for the batsmen while the slower bowlers have an advantage.

DD vs RR predicted XIs

Delhi Capitals

With Rishabh Pant likely to remain unavailable, the Delhi Capitals are likely to go with the same XI that they played against the Mumbai Indians.

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Tewatia has been unstoppable this season.

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals cannot keep swapping Robin Uthappa and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Uthappa looked good during his short stay at the crease against the Sunrisers and should retain his place in the team. The Royals will also want some overs from Stokes, who has played only one game in IPL 2020.

Jos Buttler(wk), Steve Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi

Advertisement

DC vs RR match prediction

The Royals' top three of Jos Buttler, Steve Smith and Sanju Samson are due a set of good performances. Add the vulnerability of the Delhi Capitals' top-order to that, and the Rajasthan Royals might just upset the Delhi Capitals when they the two sides meet.

DC vs RR TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP