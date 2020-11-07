IPL 2020: DC vs SRH head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Qualifier 2

The Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to punch their ticket to the IPL 2020 final when they square off against an out-of-sorts Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2. The Orange Army have a ton of momentum on their side, having performed brilliantly in their last few games.

David Warner and co. have defeated the Mumbai Indians, the Delhi Capitals, and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (2x) in their last four fixtures. Meanwhile, the Delhi-based franchise made a fine start to their IPL 2020 campaign but lost their way in the second half.

The Shreyas Iyer-led outfit suffered a morale-shattering defeat versus the Mumbai Indians in the first Qualifier. Many fans considered them as the number one contenders for the trophy in the UAE. However, their recent performances have not been up to the mark.

Here's a look at DC's head-to-head stats against SRH before the two teams meet for the last time in IPL 2020.

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Head-to-Head Stats

The Sunrisers Hyderabad lead the Delhi Capitals 11-6 in terms of the head-to-head record. The Orange Army beat their rivals twice in the IPL 2020 league stage.

However, the head-to-head record in the playoffs favors the Capitals, who beat the Sunrisers in the Eliminator last year.

Check out the IPL schedule here

Advertisement

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Numbers you need to know before IPL 2020

David Warner has performed exceptionally well against the Delhi Capitals. The left-handed opener has scored 440 runs in DC vs SRH matches.

Rashid Khan bowled eight overs against the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 league stage. He scalped six wickets and gave away only 21 runs.

Rishabh Pant has scored 392 runs versus the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The wicket-keeper batsman was the top-scorer for his team in the previous battle between these two sides.

Keemo Paul has taken six wickets while playing against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Caribbean all-rounder could replace Daniel Sams in the playing XI.