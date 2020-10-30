IPL 2020: Dubai International Stadium pitch report ahead of DC vs MI

After securing their place in the IPL 2020 playoffs, Mumbai Indians will aim to finish in the top 2 positions on the points table. They will lock horns with the Delhi Capitals in their penultimate league match of the competition.

When the two teams clashed earlier in the season, the Mumbai-based franchise emerged victorious by five wickets. Shikhar Dhawan starred for DC, but an outstanding performance from Quinton de Kock undid his excellent work.

Although the Capitals had been phenomenal in their first ten matches, they seem to have lost their momentum in the last three games. They have succumbed to the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Kings XI Punjab, and the Kolkata Knight Riders. These three defeats have made their road to the Top 4 complex.

Still, Shreyas Iyer and co. have their fortunes in their hands, and a couple of wins in the last two matches can take them to 18 points. Here's a look at the pitch report and weather conditions for DC vs MI.

DC vs MI pitch report

𝘞𝘢𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘧𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘥 𝘸𝘩𝘰 𝘪𝘴 𝘢𝘭𝘸𝘢𝘺𝘴 𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘦 🙃



Tag that friend 👇💙#Dream11IPL #YehHaiNayiDilli @HarshalPatel23 pic.twitter.com/9xQqqn7HaU — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) October 30, 2020

In the last match played at the Dubai International Stadium, the Chennai Super Kings chased down 173 runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The pitch was fantastic for batting, as proved by Ruturaj Gaikwad and Nitish Rana, who played superb knocks. Even Dinesh Karthik and Ravindra Jadeja were able to score boundaries quickly after arriving in the middle. Fast bowlers have been more successful than spinners in the IPL 2020 matches at the Dubai International Stadium.

Here are a few vital stats that you need to know from the previous T20 matches played in Dubai.

Advertisement

T20 matches played: 89

Matches won by teams batting first: 36

Matches won by teams batting second: 52 (1 match ended in a tie with no winner)

Highest 1st innings score: 219/2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, 2020

Lowest 1st innings score: 59 - Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, 2017

Highest successful run chase: 203/8 - Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars, 2016

Average 1st innings score: 157

Check out the IPL 2020 schedule here

Dubai International Stadium weather conditions for IPL 2020 match between DC and MI

The sun will shine bright in the sky during this IPL 2020 match in Dubai. The temperature will stay around 31 degrees Celsius on Saturday.