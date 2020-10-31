IPL 2020: Dubai International Stadium pitch report ahead of KKR vs RR

The Kolkata Knight Riders and the Rajasthan Royals will play their last league match of IPL 2020 on Sunday in Dubai. This match has very high stakes as the winning team will almost secure a place in the Top 4 while the losing side will, unfortunately, return home early.

The Kolkata Knight Riders will be optimistic heading into this IPL 2020 fixture because they defeated the Royals by 37 runs at this venue last month. However, the Eoin Morgan-led franchise have been inconsistent in this competition, and their defeat against the Chennai Super Kings highlighted their flaws.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals have played exceptionally well in their last two matches in IPL 2020. They have chased down a couple of 180+ scores quite comfortably and have the momentum on their side heading into this contest.

Here's a look at the pitch report and weather conditions for the 54th match of IPL 2020.

KKR vs RR pitch report

Although the Rajasthan Royals have won their last two matches, fans should note that they have only one victory in five games at the Dubai International Stadium. On the other side, the Kolkata Knight Riders have a 50% win record on this ground in IPL 2020.

The pitch has been equally helpful to the batsmen as well as the bowlers. The pacers have been more successful in terms of wickets than the slower bowlers.

Here are some significant numbers that you need to know from the previous T20 matches played in Dubai.

T20 matches played: 90

Matches won by teams batting first: 36

Matches won by teams batting second: 53 (1 match ended in a tie with no winner)

Highest 1st innings score: 219/2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, 2020

Lowest 1st innings score: 59 - Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, 2017

Highest successful run chase: 203/8 - Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars, 2016

Average 1st innings score: 156

Dubai International Stadium weather conditions for IPL 2020 match between KKR and RR

This match will happen under the clear night skies in Dubai. The temperature will stay at around 28 degrees Celsius on Sunday evening.