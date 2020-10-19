IPL 2020: Dubai International Stadium pitch report ahead of KXIP vs DC

With back-to-back wins in their last two IPL 2020 matches, Kings XI Punjab seem to have finally found a winning formula for this season. The Mohali-based franchise won only one of their first seven games, but they have played some top-quality cricket in their previous two fixtures.

The KL Rahul-led franchise first defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets and then edged the Mumbai Indians in a double Super Over contest. However, their upcoming match will prove to be a tough one as KXIP will battle the Delhi Capitals in their tenth game of IPL 2020.

DC are at the number one position in the points table with seven wins in nine matches. They have almost confirmed their spot in the IPL 2020 playoffs, but Shreyas Iyer and his team will aim to finish in the Top 2. For that, they need to keep their winning momentum going in the league stage.

Here's a look at the pitch report and the weather conditions for this IPL 2020 fixture.

KXIP vs DC pitch report

The Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab competed in the last match at the Dubai International Stadium. Both teams scored 176/6 in their 20 overs. KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock registered fifty-plus scores. Simultaneously, Deepak Hooda, Kieron Pollard, and Nicholas Pooran showed that hitting sixes was not that challenging in Dubai when compared to Abu Dhabi.

The pace bowlers picked up eight out of the 12 wickets that fell in the contest. Here are some vital stats that you need to know from the previous T20 matches played in Dubai.

T20 matches played: 83

Matches won by teams batting first: 34

Matches won by teams batting second: 48 (1 match ended in a tie with no winner)

Highest 1st innings score: 206/3 - Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2020

Lowest 1st innings score: 59 - Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, 2017

Highest successful run chase: 203/8 - Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars, 2016

Average 1st innings score: 156

Dubai International Stadium weather conditions for IPL 2020 match between KXIP and DC

The skies are expected to stay clear during the match in Dubai. The temperature will loom around at around 30 degrees Celsius on Tuesday evening.