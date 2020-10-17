IPL 2020: Dubai International Stadium pitch report ahead of MI vs KXIP

With six wins in eight matches of IPL 2020, the Mumbai Indians have established themselves as one of the most dominant franchises of the season. They won only one of their first three games, but the Rohit Sharma-led outfit have outplayed their opponents in their last five fixtures.

The defending champions will cross paths with Kings XI Punjab in their ninth game of IPL 2020. The Mohali-based franchise have had a disastrous campaign so far as they have lost a match to every team except the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Despite KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal's magnificent performances at the top, KXIP have only four points to their name in eight matches. They will have to defeat the Mumbai Indians in Dubai to ensure that they stay alive in the race to the IPL 2020 playoffs.

Here's a look at the pitch report and weather conditions for the MI vs KXIP match.

MI vs KXIP pitch report

The batsmen and the bowlers have equally dominated the proceedings at the Dubai International Stadium in IPL 2020. In the last match played on this ground, the Royal Challengers Bangalore successfully chased down the Rajasthan Royals' target of 178 runs.

Steve Smith and AB de Villiers recorded a fifty each while the pace bowlers scalped five out of the nine wickets that fell in the contest. Here are some significant numbers that you need to know from the previous T20 games in Dubai.

T20 matches played: 82

Matches won by teams batting first: 34

Matches won by teams batting second: 47 (1 match ended in a tie with no winner)

Highest 1st innings score: 206/3 - Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2020

Lowest 1st innings score: 59 - Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, 2017

Highest successful run chase: 203/8 - Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars, 2016

Average 1st innings score: 155

Dubai International Stadium weather conditions for IPL 2020 match between MI and KXIP

The skies are expected to remain clear during the match between the Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab. The temperature will stay at around 30 degrees celsius in Dubai.