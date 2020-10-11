IPL 2020: Dubai International Stadium pitch report ahead of SRH vs RR

After a slow start, the Sunrisers Hyderabad seem to have found their form in IPL 2020 as they have registered three wins in their last four fixtures. The Orange Army recorded a magnificent 69-run victory against the Kings XI Punjab in their previous game.

On the other hand, the Rajasthan Royals are on a 4-match losing streak in IPL 2020. They had won their first two games, but the Royals have looked off colour in their last four games.

The Steve Smith-led franchise have received a significant boost ahead of their seventh game in this season as star all-rounder Ben Stokes is available for selection. The team will look much more balanced now, and RR will be keen to make a fresh start to their campaign in Dubai on Sunday afternoon.

Here's a look at the pitch report and weather conditions for the IPL 2020 game between SRH and RR.

SRH vs RR pitch report

The pitch in Dubai has supported the batsmen and fast bowlers. Virat Kohli played a magnificent knock of 90* runs, while Chris Morris returned figures of 3/19 in the last match played here.

Jonny Bairstow and David Warner will have the onus of providing the Sunrisers Hyderabad with a solid start. At the same time, the Rajasthan Royals will aim to dismiss the two overseas openers early.

Here's a look at some vital stats that you need to know from the previous T20 matches played at the Dubai International Stadium.

T20 matches played: 78

Matches won by teams batting first: 32

Matches won by teams batting second: 45 (1 Match ended in a tie with no winner)

Highest 1st innings score: 206/3 - Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2020

Lowest 1st innings score: 59 - Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, 2017

Highest successful run chase: 203/8 - Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars, 2016

Average 1st innings score: 155

Dubai International Stadium weather conditions for IPL 2020 match between SRH and RR

The sun will shine brightly in the sky during this afternoon match of IPL 2020. The temperature will loom around 33 degrees Celsius, and the humidity levels are expected to be 48%.