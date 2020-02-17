IPL 2020: England players to be available from 1 April; New Zealand and Australia players to join after 30 March

Rajasthan Royals have a lot of players from Australia and England

What's the story?

After the BCCI announced the IPL 2020 Schedule, Cricket Australia (CA), New Zealand Cricket (NZC) and England Cricket Board (ECB) informed the authorities that their players will miss the first few matches of the tournament because of their international commitments. The Trans-Tasman players will join the league after 30th March, while the English players will be available from 1 April onwards.

The background

The IPL usually monopolizes the April-May window in the cricket calendar every year. But while most of the countries do not play much international cricket during these two months, the early start of the 13th edition of the cash-rich league has resulted in a clash with two international series.

IPL 2020 will kick off from 29 March, while Australia and New Zealand are wrapping up their limited overs series and England are playing the final Test of their Sri Lanka tour. Besides, a few Aussie stars will also play in the Sheffield Shield finale which is scheduled to take place from 27th-31st March.

Australia v New Zealand - 3rd Test

The heart of the matter

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, the respective cricket boards have contacted the IPL authorities and talked with them about the aforementioned situation. This is also reportedly the main reason why the inaugural champions, Rajasthan Royals are starting their campaign from 2 April. The Royals have the likes of Ben Stokes, Steve Smith, Jos Buttler and Andrew Tye in their squad.

As far as the other teams are concerned, Mumbai Indians will not have the services of Chris Lynn and Trent Boult for the first game while Chennai Super Kings will miss Sam Curran. Delhi Capitals will have to do without Alex Carey, Chris Woakes and Marcus Stoinis in their tourney opener whereas James Neesham will likely be absent for Kings XI Punjab.

Chris Lynn

What's next?

Since all the players will join the tournament in April, their unavailability is unlikely to have a major impact on the teams' campaigns.