IPL 2020 Final, MI vs DC: Delhi Capitals playoffs record

The Delhi Capitals made their first-ever IPL final after beating the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs in Qualifier 2 on Sunday. DC will now go up against defending champions Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020 summit clash in Dubai on Tuesday.

The Delhi-based franchise was one of only two teams to have made the knockouts in the first 2 years of the IPL. But they made the cut in only 3 of the next 11 editions, including a barren run from 2013 to 2018.

DC have now become the last of the 8 original franchises to qualify for an IPL final. And Shreyas Iyer would know a win tonight would not only make DC the newest IPL champion, but he would also become the youngest captain ever to win the coveted trophy.

We now take a look at some of the key stats of the Delhi Capitals in the knockout stages of the IPL.

Delhi Capitals batting stats in IPL knockouts

Total knockout matches played: 8

Matches won: 2

Matches lost: 6

Highest Team Total scored: 189/3 against SunRisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2020 Qualifier 2

Lowest Team Total scored: 87 against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2008 semi-final 1

Highest Team Total conceded: 222/5 against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2012 Qualifier 2

Lowest Team Total conceded: 151/4 against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2019 Qualifier 2

Highest Individual Score: 78* by Shikhar Dhawan against SunRisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2020 Qualifier 2

Most Runs: 118 runs in 5 innings by Shikhar Dhawan

Most 30+ Scores: 2 each by Mahela Jayawardene, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Rishabh Pant and Marcus Stoinis

Most Sixes: 6 by Rishabh Pant

Number of Ducks: 13 Delhi Capitals batsmen have been dismissed without scoring in the IPL knockouts

Delhi Capitals bowling stats in IPL knockouts

Most Wickets: 7 wickets in 4 matches by Amit Mishra

Most Wickets in an Innings: 4 by Kagiso Rabada against SunRisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2020 Qualifier 2

Most Economical Spell: 4-0-16-1 by Amit Mishra against SunRisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2019 Eliminator

Most Expensive Spell: 3-0-39-0 by Keemo Paul against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2019 Qualifier 2

Most 2-wicket Hauls: 2 by Amit Mishra in the semi-finals of IPL 2008 and 2009