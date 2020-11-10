Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

IPL 2020 Final, MI vs DC: Delhi Capitals playoffs record

The Delhi Capitals have lost to MI thrice in IPL 2020 (Credits: IPLT20.com)
The Delhi Capitals have lost to MI thrice in IPL 2020 (Credits: IPLT20.com)
Srinjoy Sanyal
ANALYST
Modified 10 Nov 2020, 14:15 IST
Feature
Advertisement

The Delhi Capitals made their first-ever IPL final after beating the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs in Qualifier 2 on Sunday. DC will now go up against defending champions Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020 summit clash in Dubai on Tuesday.

The Delhi-based franchise was one of only two teams to have made the knockouts in the first 2 years of the IPL. But they made the cut in only 3 of the next 11 editions, including a barren run from 2013 to 2018.

DC have now become the last of the 8 original franchises to qualify for an IPL final. And Shreyas Iyer would know a win tonight would not only make DC the newest IPL champion, but he would also become the youngest captain ever to win the coveted trophy.

We now take a look at some of the key stats of the Delhi Capitals in the knockout stages of the IPL.

Delhi Capitals batting stats in IPL knockouts

Total knockout matches played: 8

Matches won: 2

Matches lost: 6

Highest Team Total scored: 189/3 against SunRisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2020 Qualifier 2

Advertisement

Lowest Team Total scored: 87 against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2008 semi-final 1

Highest Team Total conceded: 222/5 against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2012 Qualifier 2

Lowest Team Total conceded: 151/4 against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2019 Qualifier 2

Highest Individual Score: 78* by Shikhar Dhawan against SunRisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2020 Qualifier 2

Most Runs: 118 runs in 5 innings by Shikhar Dhawan

Most 30+ Scores: 2 each by Mahela Jayawardene, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Rishabh Pant and Marcus Stoinis

Most Sixes: 6 by Rishabh Pant

Number of Ducks: 13 Delhi Capitals batsmen have been dismissed without scoring in the IPL knockouts

Delhi Capitals bowling stats in IPL knockouts

Most Wickets: 7 wickets in 4 matches by Amit Mishra

Most Wickets in an Innings: 4 by Kagiso Rabada against SunRisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2020 Qualifier 2

Most Economical Spell: 4-0-16-1 by Amit Mishra against SunRisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2019 Eliminator

Most Expensive Spell: 3-0-39-0 by Keemo Paul against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2019 Qualifier 2

Most 2-wicket Hauls: 2 by Amit Mishra in the semi-finals of IPL 2008 and 2009

Published 10 Nov 2020, 14:15 IST
IPL 2020 Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians Shikhar Dhawan Kagiso Rabada IPL Record IPL Playoffs Schedule 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी