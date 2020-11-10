Rohit Sharma has had a start-stop IPL campaign so far. His performance will be crucial to the Mumbai Indians' chances of beating Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 final on Tuesday.

The Mumbai captain has scored just 264 runs in 11 games so far this IPL season at an average of 24 and a strike-rate of 126.31.

Rohit Sharma had to miss four games in the middle of the tournament as a result of a hamstring tear he suffered. However, the opening batsman has played in MI's last two games, and looks set to feature in the final against the Delhi Capitals.

Rohit Sharma was dismissed for a golden duck in Qualifier-1, the last time these two teams locked horns. Hopefully for Mumbai's sake, the four-day break between matches will have helped Rohit get back to full fitness ahead of the summit clash.

Rohit Sharma has won four IPL titles with the Mumbai Indians (IPL 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019) and one with the Deccan Chargers (IPL 2009). He will be determined to add yet another trophy to his glowing collection.

Despite his impressive trophy haul, the 33-year-old's record in IPL finals has not always been the best as he has often struggled for runs in the all-important clash.

Here is a look at how the swashbuckling opener has fared in the previous five IPL finals he has played in.

Rohit Sharma's record in IPL Finals

Rohit Sharma in action in the 2019 IPL Final between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings

Played For: Deccan Chargers (IPL 2009 Final), Mumbai Indians (IPL 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 Finals)

Matches: Five

Runs: 115

Balls Faced: 90

Strike Rate: 127.77

Highest Score: 50

Fours Scored: Twelve

Sixes Hit: Four

Half-Centuries: One (IPL 2015 Final vs Chennai Super Kings)

Centuries: None

Total 20+ Scores: Three (IPL 2009 Final, IPL 2015 Final, IPL 2017 Final)

Finals Won: Five

Finals Lost: None