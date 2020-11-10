IPL 2020 Final: Shikhar Dhawan records and stats against MI

Delhi Capitals batsman Shikhar Dhawan is just 67 runs short of IPL 2020 Orange Cap holder KL Rahul after his 4th fifty this season against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 on Sunday. In the process, he became only the second batsman to cross 600 runs in the ongoing edition of the IPL.

KL Rahul’s Kings XI Punjab crashed out of the tournament after the league stage, and Shikhar Dhawan will get one last shot at winning his maiden Orange Cap when DC take on the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020 final at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

Even though Shikhar Dhawan has gotten out for 2 ducks in his last 2 appearances against MI, the southpaw has a decent record against the defending champions over the years.

Shikhar Dhawan numbers against MI

Shikhar Dhawan's highest score against MI is an unbeaten 82 off 57 balls (Credits: IPLT20.com)

Ahead of the IPL 2020 summit clash, we take a look at some of the key stats of Shikhar Dhawan against the Mumbai Indians.

Played for: Sunrisers Hyderabad (2013-2018), Delhi Capitals (2008, 2019-present), Deccan Chargers (2011-2012)

Total matches: 23

Total runs: 733

Total balls faced: 570

Strike-rate: 128.59

Total fours hit: 82

Total sixes hit: 17

Total number of not-outs: 5 (2011, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2020)

Matches won: 10

Matches lost: 13

Total half-centuries: 5

Matches lost after scoring a half-century: 2 (2013 and 2020)

Total 20+ scores: 15

Matches won after scoring between 20 and 30: 2 (2008 and 2011)

Matches won after scoring below 20: 3 (2014, 2016 and 2018)

Total 30+ scores: 11

Matches lost after scoring more than 30: 6 (2012, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020)

Best season: 2017 (110 runs in 2 innings)

Total 30+ scores in last 5 seasons: 7 in 11 innings

Highest score: 82* off 59 balls (2016)

Total ducks registered: 2 (both in 2020)

Most frequent forms of dismissal: Caught (9) and Bowled (8)

Most got out to: Lasith Malinga (4) and Mitchell McClenaghan (3)