IPL 2020: Four Indian Players from U19 World Cup who could make an impact this season

While the senior Indian team has whitewashed the Kiwis in the T20 series, the junior team is doing equally well as the India Under 19 team progressed to the semi-finals of the Under 19 World Cup after defeating Australia in the quarter-finals. The Indian U19 side has been in top form as they haven’t lost a single game till now.

They started the World Cup with a good win against Sri Lanka. They thrashed Japan and then won against New Zealand as well to proceed to the quarters. In the quarter-final, even though India didn't manage to put a huge score on the board their bowlers managed to win the game for India.

Some of these junior players were doing well even before the World Cup and were already picked by IPL franchises. We have seen in the past, players like Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill who made an impact in the U19 World Cup, coming and performing in the IPL as well.

Just like every U19 World Cup, these players have the potential to become future superstars. Some of these players have a good chance to take the IPL by storm in the upcoming season. So, let’s have a look at four such players who could perform well for their respective teams.

4. Priyam Garg – Sunrisers Hyderabad

Priyam Garg is currently leading the U19 side

Priyam Garg is the captain of the current India U19 team. He is doing a good job as a captain with the team winning consistently. Garg is a middle-order batsman who generally bats at No.3 or No.4. The Indian openers are so strong that he has batted only twice in the four games.

In the couple of games that he has batted, he scored a well compiled fifty in the first game against Sri Lanka. He has performed well at the domestic level also.

Sunrisers Hyderabad picked up Priyam Garg for ₹ 1.9 crores in the IPL Auction. SRH were in search of middle-order batsmen and it seems that they are going to back the youngster for the upcoming season. The transition from the U19 level to the IPL won’t be easy but Garg has the talent and a good head to perform well in the IPL.

