IPL 2020: From Ashwin to Rahane, the full list of players traded ahead of the auction

Ravichandran Ashwin

The November 14 deadline for player trading ahead of the IPL 2020 auction is over. The last couple of days have seen a lot of hectic activity as franchises have tried to add some balance to their squads ahead of the auction, which will take place on December 19 in Kolkata.

Several franchises have traded and released players before the closing of the transfer window, keeping all the fans of the league on their toes.

IPL 2019’s Kings XI Punjab skipper Ravichandran Ashwin moving to Delhi Capitals was one of the biggest pre-auction moves. Ashwin has become part of Delhi Capitals in a trade deal which gave Kings XI Punjab Rs. 1.5 crore as well as spinner Jagadeesha Suchith.

Notably, Ashwin captained KXIP in the last two seasons. He led the team in 28 games, and had a record of 12 wins and 16 losses.

Ajinkya Rahane

Another captain Ajinkya Rahane has been traded by the Rajasthan Royals to the Delhi Capitals. In return, Royals will get spinners Rahul Tewatia and Mayank Markande, who had earlier moved from Mumbai Indians to Delhi Capitals.

Rahane captained Royals in 24 games and played over 100 matches for them. He was their highest run-getter with 2,810 runs at an average of 34.26 and a S/R of 122.65.

Here’s a complete list of traded players ahead of the IPL 2020 auction:

Mayank Markande - Mumbai Indians to Delhi Capitals (Rs. 20 lakh)

Sherfane Rutherford - Delhi Capitals to Mumbai Indians (Rs. 6.2 crore)

Ravichandran Ashwin - Kings XI Punjab to Delhi Capitals (Rs. 7.6 crore)

Jagadeesha Suchith - Delhi Capitals to Kings XI Punjab (Rs. 20 lakh)

Trent Boult - Delhi Capitals to Mumbai Indians (Rs. 2.2 crore)

Trent Boult

Krishnappa Gowtham - Rajasthan Royals to Kings XI Punjab (Rs. 6.2 crore)

Ankit Rajpoot - Kings XI Punjab to Rajasthan Royals (Rs. 3 crore)

Dhawal Kulkarni - Rajasthan Royals to Mumbai Indians (Rs. 75 lakh)

Ajinkya Rahane - Rajasthan Royals to Delhi Capitals (Rs. 4 crore)

Mayank Markande - Delhi Capitals to Rajasthan Royals (Rs 20 lakh)

Rahul Tewatia - Delhi Capitals to Rajasthan Royals (Rs. 3 crore)

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings put out an intriguing tweet on Thursday, hinting that they could announce the release of five players on Friday.

Relea5ing tomorrow! 🦁💛 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 14, 2019