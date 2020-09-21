IPL 2020: 'I feel RCB is going to win today's encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad' - Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has picked Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as the likely winners in today's clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2020. He made this choice while previewing the encounter between the IPL 2016 finalists in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra opined that RCB are likely to have a better IPL than Sunrisers Hyderabad, which is certainly contrary to the performances of the two teams in the recent editions of the prestigious league.

"Sunrisers Hyderabad's history tells us that they are a very good team and that they always qualify, while RCB's recent history tells us that they remain right at the bottom. But I feel things are about to change."

He reasoned that the Sunrisers Hyderabad seem to have gotten a little weaker than usual, with their bowling not as potent as it used to be earlier.

"Because I don't think Sunrisers Hyderabad has become stronger than what they were and probably have become a little weaker. The bowling which used to be their strength, is no longer their strength."

However, the reputed commentator believes that the pitch in Dubai would assist the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling attack.

"They are not the same bowling unit although the pitch they will get in this match has grass and has help for the fast bowlers. That will actually assist the experience in the Sunrisers Hyderabad camp."

While talking of the playing XIs the two teams should go with, Aakash Chopra reckoned that Sunrisers Hyderabad should play Kane Williamson ahead of Mohammad Nabi, considering their brittle middle-order and the nature of the pitch.

"The gameplan for Sunrisers Hyderabad will be to play Kane Williamson. Considering the pitch, I feel you can play him instead of Nabi. They should play three overseas batsmen because they do not have a middle-order. Their middle-order is actually a middle disorder. So to save that they should play Kane Williamson."

From the RCB perspective, he wants them to open with Aaron Finch and go for a pace-heavy attack considering the seamer-friendly conditions. He also hopes that Shivam Dube is given a decent run with the ball.

"RCB should open with Finch and play a lot of pace bowling. They should also get Shivam Dube to bowl because I feel there is a lot of help for fast bowlers on this pitch."

Aakash Chopra on the player battles to look forward to in the RCB vs Sunrisers Hyderabad clash

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is expected to lead the Sunrisers Hyderabad pace attack

Aakash Chopra picked the contest between Virat Kohli and Bhuvneshwar Kumar as the player battle to watch out for, with the pitch in Dubai likely to make the Sunrisers Hyderabad seam bowler a potent threat.

"The player battle I am looking forward to watch is someone like Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowling to Virat Kohli. Because on one side is the Indian captain and in front of him is his main weapon. Bhuvneshwar Kumar on this surface will be more than a handful."

He also picked Navdeep Saini's match-up against the dynamic Sunrisers Hyderabad opening duo of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow as the other battle of interest.

"The other battle I am looking for is Navdeep Saini vs the Sunrisers Hyderabad openers, David Warner and Jonny Bairstow. It will be interesting to watch what Navdeep Saini does against these two swashbuckling batsmen."

Aakash Chopra signed off by picking RCB as the potential winners in their clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight.

"Regarding my prediction, I feel Virat Kohli's RCB will win their first encounter against the Sunrisers Hyderabad."

RCB would like to start their IPL 2020 campaign on a positive note in their quest for a maiden title in the prestigious league. Sunrisers Hyderabad would also like to start on a winning note as they attempt to win the IPL title for the second time.