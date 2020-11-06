IPL 2020: ‘I think your instincts usually guide you in the right direction’ – Virat Kohli opens up on the modus operandi of his captaincy

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli recently revealed his captaincy style, speaking about the importance to accept defeats and also adding that he relies on his instincts on the field. RCB will take on the SunRisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2020 Eliminator in Abu Dhabi on November 6.

In a video posted by RCB on social media, Virat Kohli stated that. while almost every captain goes into a match with two sets of plans, only awareness helps a person execute them at the right time.

“You need to be aware on the field to be able to adjust to different situations. Sometimes you prepare for Plan A but Plan B hits you really, really early in the game. I think it is left up to your own intelligence as a player and try to bring that experience onto the field. Just have the awareness of where the game is heading,” Virat Kohli said.

From a personal point of view, Virat Kohli added that he always tries to follow his instincts and that he recovers from a loss by accepting the same.

“I am big on instinct. I think your instincts usually guide you in the right direction and I try to follow that every time. Sometimes, when the opposition outplays you, you have to accept it and move on,” the Indian captain stated.

‘It is a great feeling to be a part of the last four,’ says Virat Kohli

RCB have lost their last 4 league matches (Credits: IPLT20.com)

RCB have made the IPL playoffs for the first time since 2016, and Virat Kohli sounded very excited to be taking part in the knockout matches.

“It is a great feeling to be a part of the last four. Qualification is something that every team aims for initially and we have crossed that hurdle. It is only exciting us more and more to be ready for what is to unfold in the next week for us... We are very, very excited about the upcoming games and everyone has worked hard. It feels great. For the last three years, we had not done it but, here we are,” Virat Kohli said.

While a loss tonight would mean the end of their title challenge, a win will pit RCB against the Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 2 on Sunday (November 8).

