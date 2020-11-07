IPL 2020: 'It feels like we probably ran out of a bit of steam, particularly with the bat' - RCB coach Simon Katich

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) head coach Simon Katich has opined that the team's batting losing its mojo in the last few games contributed to their ouster from IPL 2020.

He made this observation in the post-match press conference after the Virat Kohli-led side's exit from the tournament after their loss to the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Simon Katich started by pointing out that the main reason for RCB's downfall was their batting failing to deliver the goods at the crucial stage of the tournament after having made a bright start.

"We felt we were on track around the 10-game mark. Heading into the last four games, looking back at it now, it feels like we probably ran out of a bit of steam, particularly with the bat. That's probably the one area that faded a bit after a very good start to the tournament."

Talking about yesterday's game, he credited the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling attack for applying the pressure on the RCB batsmen and not letting them gather any momentum.

"Credit to the Sunrisers today. I thought they squeezed us beautifully. They took early wickets and then we were always under pressure trying to play catchup."

The Aussie observed that RCB would have been in with a chance had they managed to score around 150 runs, considering they had the services of Yuzvendra Chahal and Adam Zampa in their attack on a slow turning track.

"But we always felt that if we could put 150 on the board, we would be in the game, particularly with the two leggies in the team and seeing the wicket slow and offering a little bit of turn. So, to stack our batting today and only get 130 was disappointing."

He acknowledged that the David Warner-led team was the worthy winner on the day.

"The Sunrisers Hyderabad throughly deserved to go through."

Simon Katich on the positives for RCB going forward

Devdutt Padikkal was a bright spark in the RCB batting lineup [P/C: iplt20.com]

Simon Katich highlighted that there were still plenty of positives for RCB in IPL 2020, even though they couldn't go all the way in the tournament.

"There are certainly plenty of positives in the tournament. It's not all doom and gloom. Obviously we are disappointed to get knocked out, we had a great opportunity today to keep moving forward."

He named Devdutt Padikkal as one of the biggest gains for RCB, with the Karnataka opening batsman having showcased his talent in his very first season of the IPL.

"I guess the great sign for the future was that Padikkal was magnificent at the top of the order. Certainly a tough job for a young man in his first season and he did a magnificent job. He has got all the shots, he played some very good knocks for us, setting us some big platforms."

"There are some positives from this season, devdutt Padikkal is one of them for us. One of the best Positive of us."



Katich observed that Washington Sundar was another standout performer for RCB throughout the tournament and stated that Mohammed Siraj also showed his potential towards the latter stages of the IPL.

"Washington Sundar did a great job for us. Mohammed Siraj showed some signs with the new ball towards the backend of the season as well. I thought he bowled well again tonight. There is some very good young talent coming through and hopefully they can continue to get better for us."

Devdutt Padikkal finished IPL 2020 as the highest run-scorer for RCB with 473 runs to his name. Washington Sundar was one of the most economical bowlers in the tournament, as he conceded an average of just 5.96 runs per over.

Mohammed Siraj also impressed one and all with his swing and seam movement. He came into his own in the match against KKR where he finished with figures of 3/8, becoming the first bowler in the history of the IPL to bowl two consecutive maiden overs.