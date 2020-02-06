IPL 2020: Jofra Archer ruled out of the tournament with elbow injury

Archer's absence will seriously dent Rajasthan Royals' IPL hopes

England pacer Jofra Archer is set to miss the team’s Test tour of Sri Lanka and has also been ruled out of the 2020 edition of the IPL after suffering a low-grade stress fracture in his right elbow.

A statement from the ECB confirmed the same and stated that the pacer will begin an injury rehabilitation programme with a view to be fit and firing for the international summer campaign in June which kicks off with a three-match Test series against the West Indies.

Archer is expected to be out of action for three months, in what will come as a massive blow not only to England but also to the Rajasthan Royals and their IPL hopes.

The 24-year-old is the cornerstone of the Royals’ pace attack whilst his contributions towards the end of games lower down the order have also proved invaluable for the IPL outfit. With Archer now ruled out, Rajasthan will have to come up with a contingency plan and maybe dip into the market for an able replacement.

Finding a like-for-like replacement for Archer can prove to be particularly difficult, given his unique skill-set and consistency. An overall rejig of roles and personnel looks like the most likely course of action for the Royals.