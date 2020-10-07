KKR vs CSK: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

After a resounding win against Kings XI Punjab in their previous game, the Chennai Super Kings will aim to keep their momentum going against the Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR lost their last match to the Delhi Capitals in Sharjah.

The Chennai-based franchise produced a clinical performance against KXIP as Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis stitched an unbeaten partnership of 181 runs for the first wicket. On the other hand, KKR could not chase down DC's target of 229 runs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

There are many questions about the batting order of the Kolkata Knight Riders. Captain Dinesh Karthik has struggled to get going while Andre Russell's position in the team has not been decided yet. Also, Sunil Narine has not fired as an opener yet in IPL 2020 for the Knight Riders.

The Chennai Super Kings have a few issues with their middle order as well. Kedar Jadhav is not in good touch, whereas MS Dhoni has also been reluctant to bat higher up the order. It will be interesting to see if CSK's top order can fire on all cylinders in IPL 2020.

KKR vs CSK match details

Date: 7th October 2020 (Wednesday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

KKR vs CSK weather forecast

The temperature in Abu Dhabi will be around 35 degrees Celsius. There are no possibilities of rain interruptions while the wind speed is expected to be 21 km/h.

KKR vs CSK pitch report

In the last match played on this ground, the Rajasthan Royals posted 154 runs on the board but lost to the Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets. The batsmen will need to take time to settle before they start dominating the game. Spin bowlers have also enjoyed bowling on this surface.

KKR vs CSK predicted XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders

The Kolkata Knight Riders might demote Sunil Narine to the lower middle order. Rahul Tripathi looked in excellent touch against the Delhi Capitals and deserves a chance to open the innings.

Predicted XI: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik (C and WK), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy.

Chennai Super Kings

The Chennai Super Kings should go into the match with an unchanged squad. Kedar Jadhav will bear the onus of performing well in the middle order and DJ Bravo will also look to improve his numbers in the bowling department.

Predicted XI: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C and WK), Kedar Jadhav, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, DJ Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur.

KKR vs CSK match prediction

This should be a cracker of a contest in Abu Dhabi. The Chennai Super Kings seem to have regained their touch, but the Kolkata Knight Riders have a better bowling unit than Kings XI Punjab. If the openers provide a solid start again, CSK should run away with the game.

KKR vs CSK TV and live-streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar VIP