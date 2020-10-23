IPL 2020: KKR vs DC head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 42

After an embarrassing defeat against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Kolkata Knight Riders will battle the Delhi Capitals in their eleventh game of IPL 2020.

The Eoin Morgan-led franchise have won five of their ten matches this season so far, and they can secure themselves a place in the top 4 by winning their last four fixtures.

But given how KKR performed against RCB, it seems unlikely that they can overcome the challenge that DC pose. The Capitals are in excellent form with seven victories in ten matches, and they defeated the 2-time champions earlier in IPL 2020 fairly comfortably.

However, DC's batting department needs to fire in unison. Of late, only Shikhar Dhawan has scored runs for the team, and the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, and Rishabh Pant will look to get back to form ahead of the playoffs.

KKR and DC have been integral parts of the IPL since 2008, and here's a look at their head-to-head stats.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Head-to-Head Stats

Despite DC's win in their previous meeting, KKR lead them 13-12 in the head-to-head record. The Ricky Ponting-coached team would love to level the score in Abu Dhabi on Saturday afternoon.

The last three matches between DC and KKR have ended in the Capitals' favor. Thus, they start as the favorites to win this IPL 2020 match.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals: Numbers you need to know ahead of their IPL 2020 clash

DC skipper Shreyas Iyer has scored the most runs (378) in KKR vs DC matches among current players. Anrich Nortje played his first match against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah earlier this season and returned figures of 3/33.

Andre Russell has aggregated 227 runs against DC, and it will be interesting to see if he can reach match fitness before this IPL 2020 fixture. Sunil Narine has scalped 20 wickets versus DC in the IPL, but he is also a doubt for this game due to issues with his action.