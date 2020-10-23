KKR vs DC: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are in a fix after being beaten comprehensively against RCB in their last game. Without the likes of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine, KKR looked completely out of sorts.

While Lockie Ferguson has certainly impressed since he was introduced in the playing XI, he clearly lacks support from his fellow bowlers.

Pat Cummins has been a huge letdown, having failed to provide breakthroughs for the side. Talking about the Indian bowlers in the side, there has been too much chopping and changing, and none of the bowlers have been consistent.

KKR's batting hasn't been good either. Despite the runs he has scored, Shubman Gill hasn't looked fluent. Rahul Tripathi, after the initial spark in IPL 2020, has fizzled out. Nitish Rana and Dinesh Karthik have misfired in most of KKR's games.

Any hopes of redemption will depend on the Caribbean duo of Sunil Narine and Andre Russell, who haven't been at their best as well.

The Delhi Capitals (DC), on the other hand, have been quite brilliant for a major part of the tournament. Their bowling has looked sharp and well-balanced and the batting has looked strong too. However, they will be a little worried about the form of Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant.

Shaw has scored just 11 runs in his last 4 games, including two ducks. Rishabh Pant hasn't been striking the ball the way he normally does with a below-par strike-rate of 125. He is also yet to hit a fifty this season. The Capitals will want these players to hit the right form before the playoffs.

Shikhar Dhawan has been in fabulous form for DC.

KKR vs DC match details

Date: 24th October 2020 (Saturday)

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheik Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

KKR vs DC weather forecast

The temperatures are likely to remain between 33 and 26 degrees Celsius in the game on Saturday.

KKR vs DC pitch report

Despite what transpired in the last game played at the venue, between RCB and KKR, the pitch does not contain any demons as such. Despite the surface being slow, expect some runs for the batsmen.

KKR vs DC predicted XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR desperately needs Sunil Narine and Andre Russell back in the playing XI for this crucial game. Even though there is no clarity of the duo's ability, if they do make it to the playing XI, Pat Cummins and Tom Banton will face the axe.

Predicted XI: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, CV Varun, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

Will we see Dre Russ in action against DC?

Delhi Capitals

Despite a string of poor scores, Delhi might persist with Prithvi Shaw. Anrich Nortje might also be slotted into the playing XI, replacing Daniel Sams. Tushar Deshpande, who was taken apart by Chris Gayle in the last game, might keep his place in the side.

Predicted XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tushar Deshpande

KKR vs DC match prediction

The Delhi Capitals will start the game as firm favorites to win against a low-on-confidence KKR side.

KKR vs DC TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP