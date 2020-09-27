IPL 2020, KKR vs SRH: Player Ratings

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) faced off in Match 8 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), and Dinesh Karthik's side registered a comprehensive 7-wicket win.

Shubman Gill and Eoin Morgan oversaw the chase of 142, with the former being adjudged the Man of the Match for his unbeaten 70. Pat Cummins and Varun Chakravarthy were good with the ball in hand for KKR, with Karthik rotating his bowlers expertly throughout.

SRH have now registered 5 consecutive losses in the IPL, while KKR will take a lot of heart from this win.

Here are the player ratings from the KKR vs SRH IPL 2020 game.

IPL 2020, KKR vs SRH: SRH Player Ratings

David Warner lost his opening partner Bairstow early [PC: iplt20.com]

David Warner: 6.5/10

Warner was in good nick, but fell on the first ball after a strategic timeout for 36 off 30 balls. His game was perhaps impacted by the wicket of Bairstow, but he struggled to accelerate after the powerplay.

Jonny Bairstow: 2/10

Bairstow looked shaky during his 10 balls at the crease, especially against the pace and movement of Pat Cummins. He was dismissed by the Aussie quick for just 5.

Manish Pandey: 7.5/10

Pandey anchored the innings to perfection, but couldn't quite get a move on towards the end of the innings. The Karnataka batsman scored 51 before a high full toss caught him off guard.

Priyam Garg: 5/10

Garg wasn't required to bat today, but in him and Saha, SRH have two middle-order batsmen who really shouldn't be batting anywhere apart from the top order. The team needs to find the right balance before it gets too late.

Wriddhiman Saha: 4.5/10

Saha did score 30 on a pitch that was a tad slow, but at less than run-a-ball, he may have hampered the SRH innings more than he aided it. The wicket-keeper didn't look too confident during his time at the crease, and No. 4 is most definitely not the position for him.

Mohammad Nabi: 6/10

Nabi scored 11 runs towards the end of the innings, but SRH didn't get the impetus they needed. The all-rounder delivered 4 accurate overs for 23 runs as well, but wasn't used in the powerplay and didn't look likely to pick up wickets.

Abhishek Sharma: 4.5/10

Sharma didn't have much to do in this game, as he faced just two balls. He was brought into the attack when the game as a contest was already done, but conceded 11 runs in his only over.

Rashid Khan: 6/10

Rashid picked up the wicket of Dinesh Karthik, but SRH needed more from him given the sub-par total they were defending. Oppositions are refusing to take risks against the Afghanistan captain, and it's now up to him to overcome this hurdle and pick up wickets.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 4/10

Kumar had a tough day at the office today, with his 3 overs going for 29 runs. The Indian spearhead didn't get much assistance from the conditions, with some beautiful shots off his bowling played by both Gill and Rana.

Khaleel Ahmed: 5/10

Ahmed did pick up the wicket of Narine, but bowled far too many boundary balls over the course of his 3-over spell in the powerplay. The left-armer is aggressive and wicket-taking, but really does need to be more accurate.

T Natarajan: 5/10

Another left-armer who was a tad wayward, Natarajan registered figures of 1/27 in his 3 overs. SRH might consider replacing either him or Ahmed for the next game, with the likes of Siddarth Kaul and Basil Thampi waiting in the wings.