IPL 2020, KKR vs SRH: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 8th match of IPL 2020 on Saturday, September 26th, at the Sheik Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Both these sides lost their opening game of the season to the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bangalore, respectively. They will look to get their first points of the campaign with a win in this match.

KKR were always second best against the Mumbai Indians with their bowlers misfiring on the night. Prized signing Pat Cummins got hammered by Rohit Sharma and questions should be asked as to where he's best suited to bowl. The batting order was shuffled around, and it'll be interesting to see whether Dinesh Karthik bats at No.3 throughout the tournament.

The Sunrisers, meanwhile, should've ended up on the winning side against RCB with Jonny Bairstow's dismissal setting off a remarkable collapse which saw them losing by ten runs.

The gaping hole in their middle-order needs to be addressed and an injury to star all-rounder Mitchell Marsh adds to their woes. Jason Holder will join the team as his replacement though he isn't likely to feature in the first game.

These sides have gives us some cracking contests in the past, with each winning one of their two meetings last season. We can thus expect an exciting contest between these sides on Saturday night.

IPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Match Details

Date: 26th September 2020 (Saturday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Advertisement

Venue: Sheik Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Weather Forecast

It's expected to remain hot and humid in Abu Dhabi with the temperature set to be around 35 to 32 degrees Celsius during the match. No rain is expected while some wind should blow during the evening.

Pitch Report

The wicket in Abu Dhabi is still assisting the seamers more than the spinners, so the battle between both these sides' pace attack will be one to watch. Dew should play a role in the second innings, and despite the recent losses while chasing, captains who win the toss should look to bowl first.

Predicted XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Pat Cummins was taken apart by Rohit Sharma. (Image Credits: IPLT20.com)

Considering that it's their second game, KKR shouldn't tinker too much with their team. The performance of Sandeep Warrier wasn't great, though, and Prasidh Krishna should replace him in the playing XI. Kathik should look to use Pat Cummins more during the powerplay.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik(C and WK), Andre Russell, Nikhil Naik, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

David Warner was unlucky to get out. (Image Credits: IPLT20.com)

Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the season with an ankle injury and Mohammad Nabi should take his place in the side. Virat Singh may make it into the XI in place of Abhishek Sharma to shore up their middle-order.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Jonny Bairstow (WK), David Warner(C), Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma/ Virat Singh, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, and T Natarajan.

IPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Match Prediction

While both these sides lost their first games, it was the Sunrisers that looked more comfortable. Yes, their middle-order needs some work, but their bowling attack looks more settled than the Knight Riders. While it may be a close game, SRH may have the edge over KKR this match.

Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad to win.

IPL 2020, KKR vs SRH TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP