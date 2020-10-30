IPL 2020, KXIP v RR: Twitter erupts as RR end KXIP's 5-win streak to stay in contention for playoffs

Rajasthan Royals (RR) remained in contention for a spot in the IPL 2020 playoffs courtesy of a 7-wicket win against the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the 50th match at Abu Dhabi.

Set a target of 186 to get, RR were off to a terrific start courtesy of Ben Stokes, who raced away to a half-century off just 24 balls within the powerplay overs. Although he walked back to the pavilion only two balls after getting to his fifty, the Robin Uthappa-Sanju Samson duo kept the scoreboard ticking.

The RR pair put on an important 51-run partnership off just 32 balls and despite Uthappa's dismissal in the 11th over, the foundation was laid for the Royals to stay in the chase at all times.

Samson continued from where he left off in the last game and made his way to an important 25-ball 48 before being removed by a fantastic piece of fielding from Jagadeesha Suchith at point.

However, with RR needing just 40 runs off the last five overs, they got across the line in a canter with Steve Smith (20-ball 31*) and Jos Buttler (11-ball 22*) helping their side pick up the win with 15 balls to spare.

Asked to bat first by RR skipper Smith, KXIP lost Mandeep Singh on the last ball of the first over to a bumper from seamer Jofra Archer. However, RR struggled to pick up a single wicket for the next 14 overs, with KL Rahul and Gayle putting on quite a show with their range of big-hitting.

While Rahul was slightly more watchful than Gayle, the latter got to his fifty off just 33 balls with a massive six over mid-wicket off Rahul Tewatia's bowling in the 11th over and continued to send the RR bowlers on a leather hunt.

Rahul's dismissal in the 15th over for a 41-ball 46 brought out Nicholas Pooran to the middle, and the southpaw smashed three sixes before he perished after a 10-ball 22-run cameo with two overs left to play.

KXIP collected 23 runs off the next two overs with Gayle smashing two deliveries out of the park, but the Jamaican was unfortunate to miss out on a well-deserved century.

Facing Archer in the 20th over, Gayle was castled by the Englishman on the fourth ball and walked back for a 63-ball 99. Eventually, on the back of that sizzling knock from Gayle and useful contributions from Rahul and Pooran, KXIP put up a challenging total of 185/4 on the board.

Here are the best social media reactions after the KXIP v RR match -

