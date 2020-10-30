IPL 2020, KXIP v RR: Will Mayank Agarwal play today?

After registering five consecutive victories in their last five matches, the Kings XI Punjab will square off against the Rajasthan Royals in their penultimate league game of IPL 2020. KXIP start as the favorites to win this encounter, courtesy of their phenomenal performances in the second half of the season so far.

Steve Smith's team, on the other hand, had recorded two wins in their first two IPL 2020 fixtures, but lost their momentum as the season progressed. Currently, RR are at the seventh position on the points table, and need to win their remaining two matches to keep their campaign alive.

The Royals are coming off a win over the Mumbai Indians in their last match. They have momentum on their side, and the Kings XI Punjab will aim to field their best XI for this contest.

KXIP fans are concerned about Mayank Agarwal's fitness. The right-handed batsman had kicked off his IPL 2020 campaign with two stellar knocks against the Delhi Capitals and the Rajasthan Royals. He dominated the bowlers along with KL Rahul in the powerplay.

Unfortunately, the Karnataka-based player could not play the last few matches because of an injury, but there is a positive update on his availability for tonight's IPL 2020 match.

KXIP hint that Mayank Agarwal will return to the field in IPL 2020 tonight

The match preview of the KXIP vs RR fixture on the Mohali-based franchise's official website hints that Mayank Agarwal would play tonight. The IPL 2014 runner-up named the Indian opener in their probable playing XI for this match. Notably, Deepak Hooda did not feature in that XI.

Thus, the chances that Agarwal makes his comeback against RR are very high. The inaugural IPL champions will target to dismiss him early if he opens the innings with KL Rahul in Abu Dhabi.