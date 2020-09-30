Both Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians come into Thursday's game on the back of bitter defeats. While the 'Tewatia onslaught' stunned the Kings in a game where they dominated most of the match, Ishan Kishan's valiant effort went in vain as Mumbai Indians went down fighting against RCB in a Super Over.

Kings XI Punjab have some serious thinking to do about their bowling attack. Sheldon Cottrell was taken to the cleaners by the Royals batsmen in the death overs. The West Indian could be replaced by Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who was exceptional in the recently concluded CPL.

Mumbai, on the other hand, will be worried by the form of some of their star players. Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Quinton de Kock and Krunal Pandya haven't been hit their strides yet, and MI will hope that these players start contributing to their IPL 2020 cause sooner rather than later.

IPL 2020, KXIP vs MI Match Details

Date: 1st October, 2020 (Thursday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheik Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have been brilliant at the top for KXIP at IPL 2020

Weather Forecast

Conditions are expected to remain hot and humid with the temperatures likely to fluctuate between 35 and 41 degrees celsius.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Abu Dhabi has assisted the spinners more as the games have progressed so far. Anything in the range of 160 should be a competitive score for the team batting first.

Jasprit Bumrah hasn't been at his best so far in IPL 2020

Predicted XIs

Mumbai Indians

James Pattinson went for plenty against RCB and might make way for Nathan Coulter-Nile, if the latter has recovered from his injury. While there are certain players whose place in the playing XI could be in doubt, it is highly unlikely that Mumbai will tinker too much at this stage of the tournament.

Predicted XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Kings XI Punjab

While their batting is firing on all cylinders, Kings XI Punjab's awful bowling at the death against Rajasthan will be giving the team management sleepless nights. To change things up a little, Mujeeb Ur Rahman might finally get a look-in. In that case, the highly-rated Ishan Porel might also play instead of Murugan Ashwin.

Predicted XI: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, James Neesham, Ravi Bishnoi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Shami, Ishan Porel

IPL 2020, KXIP vs MI Match Prediction

Although the teams have seemed evenly-matched so far in the tournament, Mumbai Indians probably have the upper hand going into this encounter.

IPL 2020, KXIP vs MI TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP