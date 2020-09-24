IPL 2020, KXIP vs RCB: 3 tactical mistakes that were made during the match

In the 6th match of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fell to a demoralising 97-run defeat to the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

KXIP captain KL Rahul broke a number of records en route to a 69-ball 132, with his RCB counterpart Virat Kohli dropping a couple of crucial catches towards the end of the innings.

The RCB chase of 207 never really took off, and they folded meekly for just 109. Here are 3 tactical mistakes that were made during the match. Unsurprisingly, all three were made by RCB.

#3 RCB didn't try to salvage their NRR

Umesh Yadav bagged a 2-ball duck [PC: iplt20.com]

After being reduced to 4/3, RCB's star overseas duo of AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch briefly steadied the ship to take the team to 53/3. However, both batsmen were dismissed in the span of 4 balls, and the game as a contest was all but over.

Despite being completely out of it at 57/7 in chase of 207, RCB didn't try to salvage their net run rate by getting as close to the KXIP total as possible. Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav and Navdeep Saini were all dismissed in ungainly fashion, with the lower-middle order offering little to no resistance.

This heavy loss means that RCB now have a horrific net run rate of -2.175, and this might come back to haunt them later in the tournament.

#2 RCB chose to send Josh Philippe in at No. 3

Philippe's promotion didn't work for RCB [PC: iplt20.com]

Josh Philippe played only 2 balls in RCB's first game against SRH but even in those two balls, he didn't look very confident. His wicket-keeping was also nightmarish, as he conceded a number of runs in byes.

But against KXIP, in a chase of 207, Josh Philippe was promoted to No. 3 ahead of AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli, with the score reading 2/1 upon his arrival. The Australian didn't trouble the scorers, and walked back for a 3-ball blob.

RCB may have chosen to do this because Philippe opened in the Big Bash League with great success, and he might have felt at home in the position. While this is true, doing so in a massive chase when he is low on confidence was a horrible decision.

#1 Virat Kohli's usage of bowlers throughout the KXIP batting innings was horrific

KL Rahul took full advantage of Kohli's poor captaincy [PC: iplt20.com]

Virat Kohli's captaincy has majorly come under the scanner in recent years, and performances like this do nothing to dispel claims that he is not fit to be the skipper of any side that he is a part of.

Kohli's bowling changes throughout the RCB bowling innings were baffling - Washington Sundar, whose standout skill is his powerplay bowling, was brought in as the team's fifth bowler; Shivam Dube, who bowled two excellent wicket-taking overs, was taken out of the attack and brought back for the final over of the KXIP innings; Yuzvendra Chahal, who is RCB's best bowler, bowled his full quota of overs far too early.

Even Navdeep Saini, who is undoubtedly RCB's best option at the death, bowled only 1 over in the last 5, with Dale Steyn bearing the brunt of KL Rahul's assault. Kohli's side conceded 80 runs in the last 5 overs of the KXIP innings, and RCB's infamous death bowling came back to haunt them again.

But the question has to be asked - is it RCB's lack of quality at the death that is troubling them? Or is it Virat Kohli's abysmal captaincy?