IPL 2020: KXIP vs RCB head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 6

After beating the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first match of IPL 2020, 3-time IPL runners-up Royal Challengers Bangalore will cross paths with Kings XI Punjab tonight.

The two teams kicked off their IPL 2020 campaigns on contrasting notes as RCB defeated SRH by 10 runs, while Punjab lost to the Delhi Capitals in a Super Over.

The RCB unit seemed to be in excellent touch against SRH as almost every player in the XI stuck to their role and delivered on the day. On the other hand, Kings XI Punjab could not take advantage of Mayank Agarwal's great knock as they eventually fell to a loss against DC.

Both teams played their respective season openers in Dubai and will have a keen understanding of the surface ahead of this game. The upcoming match will be the 25th meeting between KXIP and RCB in IPL history, and on that note, here's a look at their head-to-head record in the competition.

Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Head-to-Head Stats

Kings XI Punjab are at level with Royal Challengers Bangalore with 12-12 wins in terms of the head-to-head record. There have been many high-scoring contests between the two sides in IPL.

And, as the likes of KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Devdutt Padikkal will take the field in Dubai tonight, the fans can expect another run-fest.

Advertisement

Off late though, RCB have dominated KXIP in the two sides' recent meetings. The Virat Kohli-led outfit has registered wins in the last four battles against KXIP, including a 10-wickets victory in 2018.

Talking about their head-to-head record outside India, both sides won one game each in South Africa, while the Kings XI beat Bangalore by five wickets in Dubai during the 2014 season.

Check out the IPL schedule here

Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Numbers you need to know before IPL 2020

With a hard-fought win under our belt, we take on the Kings from Punjab tomorrow in Match 2 of the #Dream11IPL. Here’s @navkrish55 with all the info you need to know about the fixture. #PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/WrghrcllRx — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 23, 2020

Among the current players, Chris Gayle has scored the most runs for KXIP (140) in the fixtures against RCB. On the other side, AB de Villiers has amassed 662 runs for RCB while playing against the Mohali-based franchise.

Mohammad Shami and Glenn Maxwell have scalped two wickets each for KXIP versus RCB, while Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed 19 batsmen in RCB vs KXIP games. Since Chahal is in terrific touch, it will be interesting to see if the Punjab batsmen manage to score off him heavily in today's IPL 2020 game.